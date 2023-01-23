SHS BBB v Camels 001.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan's Alex Haswell (44) drives the baseline during play against Campbell County Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The Broncs toppled the Camels 66-61.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press
Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 10.05.28 AM.png

• 2-0 over Gillette teams over weekend. 

• The Broncs next host Natrona County Friday at 7 p.m. 

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 10.05.32 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 10.05.36 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 10.05.41 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 10.05.46 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 10.05.50 AM.png

Recommended for you