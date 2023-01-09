• Sheridan went 2-1 at the James Johnson Winter Classic.
• Next game is Friday, Jan. 13 hosting Kelly Walsh at 7 p.m.
• Sheridan went 3-0 at the James Johnson Winter Classic.
• Next game is Friday hosting Kelly Walsh at 5:30 p.m.
• Big Horn went 3-1 at the 2A Smackdown and move to 9-1.
• Next game is Friday at Shoshoni (5-1) at 5 p.m.
• Big Horn goes 0-4 at the 2A Smackdown and move to 3-6.
• Next game is at Shoshoni (5-3) FridaY at 3:30 p.m.
• Caleb Kilbride led with 14 points.
• Game played Friday night.
• Tongue River finished 4-0 in the 2A Smackdown.
• TR next hosts Shoshoni Thursday at 6 p.m.
• Tongue River finished 3-1 in the 2A Smackdown.
• Lady Eagles next host Shoshoni Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
