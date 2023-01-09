Basketball stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection
Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 11.27.30 AM.png

Sheridan went 2-1 at the James Johnson Winter Classic. 

Next game is Friday, Jan. 13 hosting Kelly Walsh at 7 p.m. 

Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 11.27.35 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 11.27.40 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 11.27.45 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 11.27.52 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 11.27.56 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 11.28.00 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 11.28.05 AM.png

Recommended for you