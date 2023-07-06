SHERIDAN — Tenacity. Endurance. Strength. Grit. These words stack up to define the force that is Veronika Dmitriyeva.
Also known as the Russian Bomb — she became the first amateur to fight in a professional debut last year in a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship match. She battled yet fell to the No. 1 contender for the title. Her second professional match was in pro boxing — with gloves.
The once mixed martial arts amateur turned professional boxer has faced demons outside the ring.
Dmitriyeva was born in Russia — near the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The now 34-year-old was born just a couple of years after the accident. While she was later adopted by loving parents from Sheridan, the atrocities Dmitriyeva faced beforehand left scars.
When she was about 4 years old, Dmitriyeva said she and other children were kidnapped by the Russian government while their biological parents were away. She and others became victims in an orphanage of torturous experiments such as waterboarding through oxygen masks. Dmitriyeva’s younger sister was with her.
“My little sister didn't have to go through the waterboarding,” Dmitriyeva said. “I made sure I got my part of it so she wouldn't have to.”
Dmitriyeva said she was also sexually assaulted numerous times growing up in Russia and the effects lingered, affecting her romantic relationships as an adult.
Eventually, she found SlapHappy Combat Sports founder and trainer Paul Valdez in 2014.
“I told him I wanted to learn self-defense and learn how to hurt people if I had to,” Dmitriyeva said.
Valdez recalls Dmitriyeva telling him of her traumatic early years.
“She told of her stay in the orphanage and all that stuff,” Valdez said. “She survived that place. I can’t even imagine.”
Dmitriyeva was adopted at the age of 7. For the first time, she was in a gentle environment.
“I was talking to her adoptive father at a fight and he said she would hide food under her bed. He had to explain there was plenty of food and there was no need to hide it anymore,” Valdez said.
Dmitriyeva was told by the Russian government that her biological parents sold her. She knew it was a bald-faced lie. She joined the U.S. Army and used the money she had earned to track down her blood relatives. She has met many family members via webcam, though for some, their health is declining.
Dmitriyeva recalled being shocked to see her family look nearly identical to her, especially her sister.
“I’ve never met people who looked just like me. It actually freaked me out,” Dmitriyeva said.
Dmitriyeva attended Sheridan High School and said she often felt misunderstood. She recalls being anti-social and noted that if anyone approached her, her first inclination was to kick them.
Dmitriyeva has come a long way since then. In conversation, she is shy but candid, opening up about her past.
Valdez said Dmitriyeva is a kind-hearted person despite her experiences and shared that she volunteers at a church in Ranchester.
“She has a lot of demons she works through daily,” Valdez said. “But it really has made her a gentle person. She respects life. And she’ll help anybody she can. She’s the type that would give her neighbor the shirt off her back.”
Combat sports is a niche, especially in Sheridan County. Dmitriyeva expressed that the community typically has no clue what she’s involved in or her story.
Dmitriyeva has faced the worst of mankind and survived. She has risen from the ashes and strives to excel in her craft while doing so. She was seen in practice Wednesday evening helping and encouraging a pair of teenagers preparing for their first boxing matches this weekend in Colorado.
“This town has a gem they don’t realize that’s been here,” Valdez said. “She’s a kind and beautiful person that survived things most of us can only imagine.”
Dmitriyeva and Valdez will work their way to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for another professional boxing match, this time versus Felice Herrig July 22.
