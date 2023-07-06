SHERIDAN — Tenacity. Endurance. Strength. Grit. These words stack up to define the force that is Veronika Dmitriyeva. 

Also known as the Russian Bomb — she became the first amateur to fight in a professional debut last year in a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship match. She battled yet fell to the No. 1 contender for the title. Her second professional match was in pro boxing — with gloves.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you