SHERIDAN — He held on for dear life.
That’s what Bryce Burnell did for eight seconds as he rode a bucking beast.
The Arvada native won the Western National Stock Show in Denver Jan. 22.
Burnell claimed the title with a 91-point ride on top of a bull named “White Trash.” It was his first 90+ point PRCA ride.
“I didn’t know how well I was going to perform. I just told myself to hang on,” Burnell said.
Burnell managed to stay on the bull despite its chaotic bucking, then flew off right after the eight-second buzzer went off.
“It was certainly good timing,” the stock show champion said.
Burnell earned a spot in the finals by winning bracket six with an 80.5, then earned an 88 score on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s bull, “Legal Action.”
The stock show winner now resides in Sheridan with his girlfriend Ashley Williams and works at Black Tooth Brewing Company when he isn’t on the road.
Burnell, now 29 years old, attended Arvada-Clearmont High School as he won the National High School Rodeo in Rock Springs in 2013. He also rode for a brief stint at Casper College before solely focusing on rodeo.
He’s won a couple other rodeos since high school. He won a rodeo in Utah in 2016 as well as winning another last year in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Sheridan resident dreams of performing at the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas, and doesn’t want to hang up his leather chaps until he reaches his goal. He would need to be a top 15 money-earning bull rider in the world at the end of the season, and currently sits at No. 19. at $13,785. Burnell finished last season at No. 43 with $44,833.
“He doesn’t have any giving up in him,” Burnell’s aunt Jess Knudson said.
Burnell’s family has been supportive of his career aspirations but also considers his health and safety.
“Our family has encouraged him to find another career,” said Burnell’s aunt Melissa Martin. “But he hasn’t met his bigger goal yet. We believe in him, but also don’t want to see him get hurt. We’re still supportive of him and are thrilled to see him smile after a good ride.”
Burnell’s family and girlfriend describe him as a relaxed cowboy.
“He's the calmest person,” Williams said. “He never gets worked up, especially when he's about to ride. He's very laid back and chill. Nothing ever stresses him out.”
Burnell plans on attending the Sheridan WYO Rodeo this July and hopes to capture the local bull riding fans.