SHERIDAN — The Mavericks lacrosse club is preparing for the upcoming season.
The boys high school aged team will start its second year while this year will be the inaugural season for the girls team.
The club hired Brianna Scholl to lead the girls team. Scholl was a team captain for the lacrosse team at Grand Valley State where she met her husband CJ Scholl, who is the assistant coach. Brianna Scholl has previously coached middle school and high school programs in Michigan. She’s currently a physical education teacher at Woodland Park Elementary School. Board president and boys head coach JR Wright expressed Scholl is a valuable asset to the Mavericks.
“She’s outgoing, humble and warm. She’s everything that you would want your 15-16-year-old daughter to look up to,” Wright said. “They have two younger boys that will be out there running around with sticks and shagging balls out there during practices. It’ll be a good culture.”
Scholl was asked how it feels to be a pioneer and introduce a new sport for girls in the area. Only two or three players have picked up a stick before practicing with the team.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to do something like this and have people think of you to want to help start the program,” Scholl said. “My husband and I both started programs back in Michigan. “We started from the ground up before. “It’s nice to be in unfamiliar territory and not be completely terrified of starting something new. It’s exciting.”
The girls team had just four players committed to the team but had 13 players on Thursday’s practice at the YMCA. They would like up to 25 players but would be fine with 15 or 16 players. There are 12 players that are on the field in the girls game, so depth is much preferred. Girls from eighth grade to 12th grade can join the team.
The Mavericks are relying on word of mouth and social media to get kids committed to their teams. Scholl offers her take on what makes lacrosse a good sport for girls to join.
“It’s a beautiful sport. It’s a good opportunity for girls in the area. There’s a lot of financial aid opportunities for it,” Scholl said. It makes you a better person and makes you a better adult. It teaches you life lessons. It makes you a better employee and a better mom when that time comes. My goal is that these girls become the best versions of themselves and that they’ll find a sport that they love.”
Wright is determined to grow the sport of lacrosse in Sheridan but the growth has already impacted north central Wyoming. Many of the players from last season are joining a new team in Buffalo. Wright said this season will feature plenty of new players in Sheridan.
The hope is that the Sheridan lacrosse culture grows to include the community.
“The thing to do is to go watch a Broncos game on a Friday night here in the fall. We’re hoping to kind of be that kind of thing in the springtime for our games,” Wright said.
Wright said lacrosse can be an expensive sport but the club offers financial assistance to in those in need.
The Mavericks will host a large lacrosse showing April 21-23 at Dan Madia Field, the field at the former Normative Services Academy, Inc. campus and Black Tooth Park. Wright estimates it will draw over 1,000 people to Sheridan.
The Sheridan-hosted event will feature the University of Wyoming facing Montana State Friday night. Denver University will also be represented, and each day will feature a college match-up.
Wright suggests those that have an interest in many sports give the game of lacrosse a try.
“If you’re interested in the game, give it a shot. It’s a great game for kids to learn. It encompasses many different components of different sports such as hockey, soccer, baseball, football and basketball,” Wright said. “It’s the ultimate team sport and great especially for people that like high scoring, fast moving sports.”