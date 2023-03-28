SC rodeo starts spring competitions
SHERIDAN — Sheridan College men's and women's rodeo teams competed in two rodeos the last two weekends — the first in Gillette March 17-19 and the second at Eastern Wyoming College March 24-26.
Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, received an 80-point ride in the first round and a 65-point ride in the second round of the saddle bronc event.
"Clancy just needed a higher-powered horse to advance his placement in the short go," said Sheridan College head rodeo coach, Mark Gilkerson.
Glenn placed fifth in the second round and received first place in the overall average. Glenn's performance earned 140 regional points for the Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams.
Joseph Priebe of Independence, Idaho, received 65 points in the first round and 72 points in the second round of the saddle bronc event, earning him fourth place in the overall average and 105 regional points for the SC Generals rodeo teams.
Cody Weeks of Malad, Idaho, scored 55 points in the first round of the saddle Bronc event but got bucked off in the second round. This performance earned Weeks ninth place in the round.
Joey Carley of Philip, South Dakota, split fourth and fifth place in the barrel racing average overall.
"Carley received a time of 15.54 seconds in the long go, which placed her at the bottom of the short go," Gilkerson said. "But she made a great and consistent run of 15.69 seconds in the short go."
Carley's performance earned 75 points for the SC Generals rodeo teams.
Camri Elshere of Elm Springs, South Dakota, hustled in the goat tying event and received a time of 7.9 seconds in the first round. Elshere received a time of 8.7 seconds in the second round, allowing her to place fourth in the round and fifth in the overall average. Elshere’s performance earned the SC Generals rodeo teams 50 regional points.
To learn more about the 2023 Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams and a full schedule, see sheridan.edu/rodeo.
Sheridan native competes for UW
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduate Carter McComb contributed to the success of the University of Wyoming track and field team last weekend at the Spank Blasing Invite hosted by Colorado State University — Pueblo Friday and Saturday.
McComb ran on the 4x100-meter relay team that finished fourth with a time of 42.37 seconds.
UW's track and field teams return to action March 31 through April 1 at the Jack Christensen Invite hosted by Colorado State University — Fort Collins.