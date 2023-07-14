SHERIDAN — Local cowboys had unlucky rides Thursday night at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, but nevertheless put a positive spin on the electric atmosphere of the Sheridan County Fairgrounds this week.
Kaycee native Ben Kukowski received a no-score in the saddle bronc riding after officials threw a yellow flag during his ride for improper foot placement. He said the mistake was unfortunate, but he’s not letting it get him down. Kukowski said the WYO was the first rodeo he ever attended growing up, and he was thrilled to get the chance to compete this year. He has high expectations for the last legs of the competition as the rodeo nears its finale this weekend.
“The rest of the week is going to be good. They’ve got the juice drawn up for Friday night,” Kukowski said.
Sheridan team roper Wheaton Williams and his partner Bryan Lemmon from Torrington had a no-time run, but received warm applause from attendees as Williams tipped his hat to the packed grandstand. Williams said he and Lemmon had slower runs in the slack preliminaries Thursday morning, but drew a good steer for the evening rodeo. Though luck wasn’t on their side despite the promising draw, Williams said his second year competing at the WYO has given him the opportunity to perform for an audience filled with people in the community rooting for him.
“It gets really exciting around here with the hometown rodeo crowd … so we just have to try to stay focused and do our job,” Williams said before his ride.
Bryce Burnell was the only Wyomingite to compete in the bull riding event Thursday, and also received a no-score after the bull threw him off around three seconds into his ride.
Between events, crowds were entertained by trick riders Hayley Proctor and 13-year-old Piper Yule. Rodeo clown JJ Harrison also got the audience on their feet to dance and sing throughout the night and kept up good-humored banter with announcer Will Rasmussen. The fairgrounds were abuzz as always despite mild rain showers, and Mother Nature put on a light show later in the evening as distant lightning flashed through the clouds.
The WYO Rodeo action continues throughout the day Friday. Events will include the Main Street Parade, the First Peoples Pow Wow, Cowboy Cache Western Market and of course, another evening of rodeo entertainment at the fairgrounds.
