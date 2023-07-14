SHERIDAN — Local cowboys had unlucky rides Thursday night at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, but nevertheless put a positive spin on the electric atmosphere of the Sheridan County Fairgrounds this week.

Kaycee native Ben Kukowski received a no-score in the saddle bronc riding after officials threw a yellow flag during his ride for improper foot placement. He said the mistake was unfortunate, but he’s not letting it get him down. Kukowski said the WYO was the first rodeo he ever attended growing up, and he was thrilled to get the chance to compete this year. He has high expectations for the last legs of the competition as the rodeo nears its finale this weekend.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

