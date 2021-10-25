SHERIDAN — Laine Parish thought of the small things.
Spending time as a team up in the mountains. Ice bathing in the Tongue River after practice runs.
Those memories are what flooded back to the Tongue River coach’s mind after the state cross-country meet Saturday in Ethete.
“Just little moments like that,” Parish said. “They’re pretty special.”
Parish also thought his team had a special day. The Eagles finished third in a close race, the Lady Eagles took second place, and senior Maddy Hill won the 2A girls state championship.
Despite being a senior, Hill had never run cross-country before this season. Parish has spent more than a decade as a cross-country runner and coach, but he said he had never seen a senior trying a sport for the first time win a state title.
“It feels good, obviously,” Hill said. “It’s still kind of a shock because I was told I had the potential to be the state champion, but I had never done cross-country before this year. On mile three when it started happening and coming together, it was surreal, and it still is right now. I’m just proud of myself and my team.”
The 4A Sheridan High School and 2A Big Horn High School teams also ran well in Ethete.
The Broncs placed third out of 12 teams, and the Lady Broncs claimed fourth out of 11 teams. Senior Austin Akers ranked fourth in the state on the boys side while Sheridan’s top-placing girl was freshman Maggie Turpin (12th overall).
“The (boys’) third-place finish was a good one, and the guys fought hard for their top-three place in the meet,” Sheridan head coach Art Baures said. “We placed our top five in the top 25 of the meet, and all five guys finished the course in 17:23 or under, so those are great efforts …
“Our girls team had a great finish to the season, and we had great efforts from all of the runners. We had a great blend of younger and older runners to earn our fourth-place finish, and they ran hard for each other in the race. It is exciting to think that we ran so well without our No. 1 runner, Abby Newton, and that three of our top five runners were freshmen.”
With only three runners, the Rams didn’t qualify for a team score, but all three individuals — senior Ethan Alliot and sophomores Chase Baker and Gideon Partenheimer — set personal records. Alliot finished 12th overall.
“(It) was super,” Big Horn head coach Tish Cooper said. “Our boys worked and trusted us all season to build up to today, and it paid off.”
The state meet ends the fall season for all three squads.
Sheridan might head to a postseason race in South Dakota or Idaho next month.
A few of the Tongue River runners wanting to compete at the college level next year, like Ostler and Hill, might participate in an extra meet, too. Big Horn will hold a team dinner to close the season.
For Tongue River, the bus ride home brought more of the little moments. Senior co-captain Wyatt Ostler, who finished third in the 2A boys race, thought about how quickly this season and his high school cross-country career went by.
“I know everyone says that, but it went by so fast,” he said.
Ostler’s senior co-captain, Chloe Wilson, enjoyed the music and the energy. She placed 18th earlier in the day.
“It’s always fun with these guys,” she said. “I love them.”
They buckled up for a long, six-hour trip, stopping for food in the middle.
“I’ve never been on any team — any sports team, any track team — where everyone was so inclusive and kind and such a good teammate,” Hill said. “Same with the coaches. And because of that, the whole season, we weren’t a team. We were a family.”