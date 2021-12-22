SHERIDAN — Remember? You’ve heard this story before.
National COVID-19 cases are rising, and scuttlebutt around the country includes skepticism on the current viability of professional sports leagues like the National Hockey League due to the virus. That probably sounds familiar.
But don’t worry, say local activities directors. This is not a 2020 repeat. Despite talk of variants and returning chaos, we’re not hurtling toward impending doom for Wyoming high school athletics.
Right now, none of the local school districts employ strict COVID protocols at school or for athletics. It looks to remain like that.
“We’re going to stay that way until the professionals tell us we need to consider something different,” Sheridan Activities Director Don Julian said.
Sheridan County School District 2 dropped mask mandates in November. The facial coverings are optional at school, though athletes are asked to wear them on team buses. Sheridan High School encourages but does not force spectators at athletic events to don them, and no local district has limited capacity.
Sheridan postponed multiple boys and girls basketball games last weekend due to sick players, but Julian said they were flu and cold cases, not COVID. It was the first instance of the school adjusting its schedule due to illness during the winter season.
“We just had such a number of kids that we didn’t feel like it was a good health decision to play those games,” Julian said.
All Sheridan County school districts defer to the Sheridan County Public Health Department on COVID-related issues. If the department suggests reimplementing protocol, Julian and Tongue River Activities Director Steve Hanson said their administrations would follow its lead. Hanson said, in the past, the Wyoming High School Athletic Association and the National Federation of State High School Associations also made recommendations.
But case numbers in the county and the state of Wyoming have dipped despite national upticks. Vaccination rates continue to rise, and Sheridan County’s peer school districts around the state have largely stayed without further rules.
“We aren’t going to have a knee-jerk reaction to anything,” Hanson said. “We have enough data and enough experience to say, ‘This is what’s best.’ We’re not trying to shoot from the hip like we did that first year and maybe into the second year.”
SCSD1 — which includes Tongue River and Big Horn — also enforced a mask mandate for a portion of the first semester but ditched it before Thanksgiving break. Hanson said, all things considered, Tongue River athletics have run smoothly this school year.
Players are asked to self-monitor. Coaches are no longer responsible for taking temperatures before practices and competitions and issuing symptom questionnaires like they were last year.
“I hate to say it out loud, but knock on wood, it’s been pretty normal,” Hanson said. “We’re back to, ‘Oh, you’re throwing up? Don’t come to practice. You have a fever? Don’t come to practice.’”
“It’s hard to predict much anymore,” Julian said with a laugh. “But I like where we’re at right now.”
The situation is fluid. But right now, don’t expect local high school athletics to make massive COVID-related changes anytime soon.