High school under-18 Sheridan Hawks junior Ethan Irvine skates into the offensive zone during practice at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. “We’ve been working hard all season. And now it’s time to take it to the next step,” Irvine said as the Hawks travel to Casper this weekend for the “B” state tournament.

 Emily Simanskis | The Sheridan Press

Wong-Ramos leads NA3HL Sheridan Hawks to 30th straight win

SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks extended their winning streak to 30 games in a row by beating the Bozeman Icedogs 4-3 in a shootout Saturday. Goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced including all five Icedogs in the shootout. 

Forward Jack Harris scored the game-winning shootout goal as the fifth skater to attempt to ice the game. 

During regulation, forwards Blake Billings and Jacob Cummings scored a goal and recorded an assist each. 

The Hawks host the Yellowstone Quake at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

 

High school Under-18 Hawks lose narrowly in B state championship playoffs

SHERIDAN — The high school Under-18 Sheridan Hawks narrowly lost to their opponents in Casper Friday and Saturday as part of the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s B State Championship Tournament. 

The Hawks lost 5-4 to Douglas Friday evening, then fell to Cheyenne 3-2 in a shootout Saturday morning.

Matthew Melin, Matthew Hooge and Kydon Robbins scored a goal and added an assist each throughout both games, while Reese Blasdell and Kiefer Dunham recorded two assists apiece. Three other Hawks recorded a point as well. 

Goaltender Michael Swarner made 78 saves during the two games and finished with a .918 save percentage. 

