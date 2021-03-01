Wong-Ramos leads NA3HL Sheridan Hawks to 30th straight win
SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks extended their winning streak to 30 games in a row by beating the Bozeman Icedogs 4-3 in a shootout Saturday. Goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced including all five Icedogs in the shootout.
Forward Jack Harris scored the game-winning shootout goal as the fifth skater to attempt to ice the game.
During regulation, forwards Blake Billings and Jacob Cummings scored a goal and recorded an assist each.
The Hawks host the Yellowstone Quake at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
High school Under-18 Hawks lose narrowly in B state championship playoffs
SHERIDAN — The high school Under-18 Sheridan Hawks narrowly lost to their opponents in Casper Friday and Saturday as part of the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s B State Championship Tournament.
The Hawks lost 5-4 to Douglas Friday evening, then fell to Cheyenne 3-2 in a shootout Saturday morning.
Matthew Melin, Matthew Hooge and Kydon Robbins scored a goal and added an assist each throughout both games, while Reese Blasdell and Kiefer Dunham recorded two assists apiece. Three other Hawks recorded a point as well.
Goaltender Michael Swarner made 78 saves during the two games and finished with a .918 save percentage.