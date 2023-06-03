SHERIDAN — It’s more than 400 miles from Denver, but that doesn’t stop many Sheridanites from rooting for their favorite NBA team.
The Denver Nuggets have reached the NBA Finals for the first time in its 47-year history in the league. The Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat for game one of the NBA Finals Thursday night and the Warehouse Gastropub had a watch party for local hoop fans. Patrons were pleased as the Nuggets defeated Miami 104-93 to gain a 1-0 series lead.
The Nuggets came into the NBA Finals as favorites to win the series. Denver was also an 8.5 point betting favorite for game one. Some fans are still leery of getting ahead of themselves.
“I know we’re a great team, but I’m just waiting for them to disappoint me,” local Nugget fan Shawn Hart said before game one. “We’re a small market team. They’ve let me down many times before. I’m just waiting for the hurt.”
Hart once proved his fandom by painting his bedroom in Nuggets colors.
The Nuggets climbed to an early lead Thursday night.
“I think we’ll be alright,” Hart said after the first commercial break.
By halftime, Hart was comfortable predicting Denver winning the series in seven games. The Nuggets led 59-44 at the break.
Local resident Nephi Cole was spotted at Warehouse Gastropub donning a Nuggets hat with his son, Griffin. Although admitting being a Utah Jazz fan, he was still rooting for Denver.
“I like they’ve built the team from the ground up. They didn’t buy their way there. They took chances on players in the draft and the team continuity is impressive,” Cole said.
Cole predicts Denver will win the series in six games.
“The Nuggets have too much firepower,” he said.
The Nuggets clinched the top seed in the Western Conference April 5 for the first time in franchise history. Denver ousted Northwest Division rival Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. In the conference semifinals, defeated Phoenix in six games. The Nuggets then swept Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals to advance to the NBA Finals.
Denver center Nikola Jokic has dominated the playoff competition with 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game heading into the NBA Finals. Jokic is also swatting a block per game. Despite being a 6-foot, 11-inch center, the Serbian nailed 47.4% of three pointers in postseason play. His dominant play in recent years landed him the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2021 and 2022. Coincidently, Miami also has a Nikola Jovic on the roster, but aren’t related.
“He doesn’t look like a baller,” Hart said of Jokic. “They can’t stop him though.”
Point guard Jamal Murray is right behind in playoff scoring with 27.7 points per game and averaged nearly two steals a game.
The Nuggets defense will continue having the challenge of guarding small forward Jimmy Butler, who’s scored 28.5 points in the playoffs leading up the Finals.
“(Butler) is a great player but I think he needs more help than he’ll get,” Hart said.
The series will resume Sunday in Denver for a 6 p.m. tipoff. The Warehouse Gastropub will continue to host watch parties for the remainder of the series.
