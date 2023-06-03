SHERIDAN — It’s more than 400 miles from Denver, but that doesn’t stop many Sheridanites from rooting for their favorite NBA team.

The Denver Nuggets have reached the NBA Finals for the first time in its 47-year history in the league. The Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat for game one of the NBA Finals Thursday night and the Warehouse Gastropub had a watch party for local hoop fans. Patrons were pleased as the Nuggets defeated Miami 104-93 to gain a 1-0 series lead.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

