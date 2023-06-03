Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.