SHERIDAN —Top tier cowboys and cowgirls from across the country will perform this week at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
“The top-ranked athletes are interested in competing here,” said Zane Garstad, WYO Rodeo board co-president. “Many of whom are among the very best in the world. This year a healthy percentage of these folks, along with the most sought-after animal athletes in the business, are scheduled to show their stuff.”
Some of the top athletes this week live within a short distance from Sheridan County Fairgrounds, including Banner resident Clayton Savage. The 35-year-old bull rider estimates this will be his 10th time competing at the WYO Rodeo. He sat out last year’s rodeo with a broken talus bone in his heel, which needed screws and pins. The year before that, the rodeo was canceled due to COVID.
It’s safe to say Savage is ready to be back in front of the WYO Rodeo spectators.
“The fans sure are dang loud. It’s great to be so close to home, and the money is good,” Savage said.
Rodeo athletes don’t always have it so easy on the road. Savage will be in Colorado Springs the day before he competes in Sheridan, and then will travel back to Colorado to compete again the next day.
Savage has a wife, Catherine, and three daughters ranging from 1 year old to 8. The lifestyle isn’t just difficult on a raging bull. It takes a toll outside the arena.
“People see us competing and winning prizes, but they don’t see how much we’re on the road, away from our families,” he said.
Lifelong friends and roommates Makenna Balkenbush and Jenna Hoffman will also be Sheridan County locals that have their aims toward the prize. Balkenbush, who was born and raised in Story will compete in breakaway roping and barrel racing this Friday. Hoffman, a Sheridan local, will compete in barrel racing.
The cowgirl pair have traveled across the country in a camping trailer the last four years with amenities such as beds, a shower and hauls up to five horses. They have traveled to rodeos in Colorado, South Dakota, Montana and other regions of Wyoming in the past three weeks alone. They even reside in Arizona from November through March.
Balkenbush has ridden horses since she was 3 on her family’s ranch, and she has kept up with the best of them.
“We girls were roping with the boys growing up. This community has always embraced female rodeo athletes. You can hear the noise when we (women) compete. I can just tell they enjoy watching women compete,” Balkenbush said. “It will be fun to hear the cheers from past teachers, classmates and family.”
To Balkenbush, her hometown rodeo isn’t quite like the others.
“They (The WYO Rodeo board) do a great job. The prize money is very competitive, and they always support the troops and make the event patriotic.”
Hoffman grew up watching the WYO Rodeo with her grandfather Tom Wood, who is a Gold Buckle member and describes him as her best friend.
Hoffman will ride her horse Spider. The 8-year-old horse is partly why Hoffman won 2021 Mountain States Rookie of the Year. She was the only rookie to advance to the circuit finals.
“He pushed me to top 15 in the world,” said Hoffman. “It took a lot of work to get him where he is today. He’s certainly proven himself.”
It ultimately takes a team, Hoffman and other Sheridan County rodeo stars will do their best to represent in front of the local fans.