SHERIDAN — Local rodeo athletes are gearing up for their summer seasons, starting with the culminating high school event this weekend — Wyoming High School Rodeo Association State Finals — with hopes of reaching the National High School Rodeo Finals next weekend.
State runs June 6-11 in Buffalo at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, with reined cow horse and cutting at the Sheridan College AgriPark Tuesday and Wednesday.
Several Sheridan County athletes sit in good standing — the top four cowboys or cowgirls in each event qualify — for a chance to compete at Nationals. Sheridan’s Tavy Leno sits second in goat tying with 113 points, fourth in breakaway roping with 86 points and eighth in team roping with 83 points, which stands just eight points away from the first-place position in the event.
Arvada’s Chance Sorenson sits second in steer wrestling with 111 points, just two points away from first place’s Jace Mayfield from Midwest.
Sheridan’s Abagail Olson sits in fifth in pole bending with 78 points; Parkman’s Cooper Justus sits second in reined cow horse with 106.5 points; and Clearmont’s Norris Graves sits fifth in saddle bronc with 59 points, one point away from fourth place.
Other competing Sheridan County athletes include Sheridan’s Deblin Cole and Nicholas Albrecht.
Practice this week looks fairly similar for most athletes: individual days and evenings at home running through events and keeping horses in shape for the big show.
“It’s pretty much the same thing,” Leno said. “I try to get as much practice in as I can to keep in good shape and just keep doing what I’m doing.”
The first go for all events outside of reined cow horse and cutting starts Thursday, so athletes will fit in practice for a few more days this week.
For others, state likely serves as the end of the high school-specific circuit. Albrecht said he struggled as a team roping heeler to find a consistent partner in a header, which likely ends his season as he sits 36th in the event with 35 points.
“We’re a ways behind and not going to be able to make Nationals, but we’ll still give her the best (at state this weekend),” Albrecht said.
Despite the bad luck, he said he remains confident in his duties as a heeler.
“I’m glad about the decisions (my dad) made,” Albrecht said, tipping his hat to his father, also a heeler, who encouraged the high school graduate to participate in the sport. “I like heeling.”
Albrecht said because his dad is a heeler, the equipment available to him at a young age made it easy for him to pick up the second half of team roping. Choosing a header, though, takes time, effort and a lot of looking at headers’ horses.
“I look at the horses they ride,” Albrecht said when describing how he chooses a roping partner. “The horses can make up for the lack of a header; a good horse can make a decent header catch.”
Olson sits in between Leno and Albrecht in chances for a Nationals showing. Currently fifth in pole bending, 10th in barrel racing, 18th in goat tying and 38th in breakaway roping, Olson will practice up in all events with a chance at Nationals in pole bending.
“I missed most of the fall season, but my horse is doing good in the spring season,” Olson said.
The cowgirl knows she needs standout performances to make it in her other events but recognizes the benefit of competing throughout the spring season and keeping horses in shape.
“I’m constantly practicing and working on my mental game, keeping my nose down,” Olson said. “And trying to remember that everybody messes up and it’s not the biggest deal in the world if I mess up. My horse got me here for a reason, and I need to trust my horse and his abilities.”
At Nationals, rodeo athletes from Wyoming compete as a team against other states with a chance to win overall as a state.
State ay sheets, schedules and results are available online at wyhsra.com.