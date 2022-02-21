Kaden Bateson led Sheridan with nine points.
Next game: The Broncs host Kelly Walsh at 7 p.m. Friday.
Next game: The Lady Broncs host Kelly Walsh at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
“I am really proud of this team earning the No. 1 seed going into the regional tournament,” head coach Tyler Hansen said. “It is a credit to their hard work and unselfishness.”
End of regular season.
Chaylee Campbell led Tongue River with 18 points.
End of regular season.
Terrance Neill led Arvada-Clearmont with 13 points.
End of regular season.
End of regular season.
Sheridan boys swimming finishes season at state meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming team placed fourth out of 11 teams to end its season at the 4A state meet Saturday in Gillette. Laramie brought home the state championship.
“These boys swam great this weekend,” Sheridan head coach Brent Moore said. “Represented us well.”
Isaac Otto and Jarrett Thompson each earned all-state honors. Otto accomplished the feat with a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle and a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle. Thompson did it by taking third place in the 500-yard freestyle.
NA3HL Hawks lose close one to Bozeman
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks of the North American 3 Hockey League surrendered a goal in the final minute of a tie game to fall 5-4 in Bozeman Saturday.
The first two periods stayed relatively quiet. The Icedogs hopped on the board 1-0 in the first. Parker Norling of the Hawks tied it with a goal in the second.
Then, the scoring exploded. Bozeman outscored the Hawks 3-1 in the first 18 minutes of the third period before Sheridan put in two goals in 26 seconds to knot it at 4-4.
Bozeman clutched the game-winning shot seconds later at the 19:23 mark.
The Hawks return home for their final series of the season next weekend. They play the Butte Cobras at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.