1
2
3
4
F
Lady Broncs
10
9
16
19
54
Buffalo
12
6
19
9
46
Samantha Spielman led Sheridan with 18 points.
Next game: The Lady Broncs play at Cheyenne Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
1
2
3
4
OT
2OT
F
Rams
3
13
9
13
5
2
45
Rocky Mountain
5
9
12
12
5
4
47
Cade Butler led Big Horn with 18 points.
Next game: The Rams head to Sundance Tuesday for a 2:30 p.m. game.
1
2
3
4
F
Lady Rams
7
0
2
5
14
Rocky Mountain
18
9
15
9
51
Saydee Zimmer led Big Horn with eight points.
Next game: The Lady Rams travel to Sundance for a 1 p.m. contest Tuesday.
1
2
3
4
F
Eagles
16
19
21
16
72
Moorcroft
12
8
7
9
36
Ryan McCafferty led Tongue River with 11 points.
“Our defense was exceptional all weekend,” head coach Tyler Hanson said.
Next game: The Eagles host Big Horn at 8 p.m. Thursday.
1
2
3
4
F
Lady Eagles
18
9
9
9
45
Moorcroft
6
21
16
17
60
Chaylee Campbell led Tongue River with nine points.
“I was very proud of the effort and intensity we played with,” head coach Amanda Cummins said. “We came out and had a dominant first quarter. We now just need to work on putting four straight quarters together.”
Next game: The Lady Eagles host Big Horn at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
1
2
3
4
F
Panthers
X
X
X
X
15
Guernsey-Sunrise
X
X
X
X
62
Next game: The Panthers host Midwest at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
1
2
3
4
F
Lady Panthers
16
20
17
13
66
Guernsey-Sunrise
7
7
7
10
31
Abigail Odegard led Arvada-Clearmont with 33 points.
Next game: The Lady Panthers host Midwest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sheridan indoor track competes in Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School indoor track team competed at a meet with Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Buffalo Thursday in Gillette.
On the boys side, Sheridan racked up 20 top-three finishes and won seven events. The Sheridan girls had 11 top-three finishes and claimed the top spot in four events.
Below are Sheridan’s first-place finishes by event:
Boys
400-meter dash
Aiden O’Leary — 55.52 seconds
800-meter run
Reese Charest — 2 minutes, 5.44 seconds
3,200-meter run
Aiden Moran — 11 minutes, 27.18 seconds
4X200-meter relay
Sheridan — 1 minute, 37.41 seconds
4X400-meter relay
Sheridan — 3 minutes, 39.18 seconds
Triple jump
Damian Roberts — 36 feet, 7.25 inches
Pole vault
Ryan Karajanis — 14 feet
Girls
800-meter run
Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 29.87 seconds
1,600-meter run
Alexa Miller — 5 minutes, 44.66 seconds
4X200-meter relay
Sheridan — 1 minute, 57.43 seconds
High jump
Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 4 inches
Sheridan next competes Friday at the Thunder Basin Invite
Sheridan wrestling finishes third at Ron Thon Memorial
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs took third out of 39 varsity boys teams at the Ron Thon Memorial last weekend in Riverton. Natrona County won with 157 points. Overall, Sheridan tallied 137 points, and five Broncs placed in their respective weight classes.
120 pounds — Kolten Powers placed second.
138 — Rudy Osborne placed sixth.
152 — Dane Steel placed first.
160 — Terran Grooms placed fourth.
170 — Colson Coon placed second.
Sheridan will host a meet against Cheyenne East/Central Friday. Weigh-ins begin at 3 p.m.
Sheridan boys swimming competes in Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swim team competed at the Gillette Invite Saturday. The Broncs finished seventh with 248 points and tallied two top-five finishes.
Ben Patten placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle. Then, the team of Patten, Jarret Thompson, Bryson Shosten and Isaac Otto finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Laramie took first overall with 483 points.
Sheridan returns to the pool at the conference meet Friday and Saturday.
Sheridan NA3HL Hawks take down Yellowstone
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks grabbed their first win of 2022 Saturday. They beat the Yellowstone Quake 3-1, splitting the weekend series at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
Sheridan scored the first two goals of the game. Caden McDonald put one in halfway through the first period, and Parker Norling added one in the second. Norling also struck for the Hawks’ third and final goal in the third period.
The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Sheridan next takes the ice at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Butte, Montana.
U19 Sheridan Hawks girls beat Laramie twice
SHERIDAN — The Under-19 Sheridan Hawks girls won two close games over Laramie last weekend at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
Saturday, Sheridan won 2-1. The Hawks outshot Laramie 42-26, and both of their goals came in the first period.
Sunday, they won 3-1, scoring two goals in the second period and one in the third.
The Hawks head to Jackson for a 3:45 p.m. game Friday.
U18 Sheridan Hawks boys fall to Jackson, Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Under-18 Sheridan Hawks boys went 0-3 last weekend.
They played two games Saturday, losing to Jackson 3-1 at home and to Gillette 15-0 on the road.
Sunday, they took on Gillette again, falling 5-1.
Sheridan plays Jackson on the road at 1:45 p.m. Friday.