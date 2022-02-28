Tongue River won the 2A East Regional Championship and will enter the state bracket as a No. 1 seed. Big Horn will be a No. 2 seed.
Tongue River’s next game: vs. Big Piney at 9 p.m. Thursday
Big Horn’s next game: vs. Rocky Mountain at noon Thursday
With the win, Tongue River earns its first state tournament berth since 2015.
Tongue River finished third in the regional tournament and will enter the state bracket as a No. 3 seed.
Next game: vs. Wyoming Indian at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Tongue River competes at state wrestling tournament
DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles tied with Hulett for 16th out of 21 teams at the 2A State Wrestling Tournament last weekend in Casper. They had three individual placers.
Aidan Collingwood took sixth in the 126-pound bracket. AJ Moline was fifth at 160 pounds. Adam Stainbrook recorded the highest Tongue River finish — fourth at 182 pounds.
Sheridan competes at state Nordic ski championships
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Nordic ski team competed at the state championships in Pinedale last weekend.
In the 5K freestyle Friday, SeanKyle Taylor placed 65th with a time of 19 minutes, 11.2 seconds. Justin McDowell finished in 20 minutes, 7.4 seconds, which put him 72nd. Ben Boulter was 78th, finishing in 24 minutes, 4.7 seconds.
In the 10K classic Saturday, the order of the three repeated itself. Taylor took 68th with a time of 45 minutes, 9.7 seconds. McDowell followed right behind, taking 69th with a time of 45 minutes, 12.4 seconds. Boulter placed 78th in 53 minutes, 36.2 seconds.
18U Sheridan Hawks compete at B state tournament
SHERIDAN — The Under-18 Sheridan Hawks boys hockey team went 2-2 in the B state tournament last weekend and finished fourth.
The Hawks lost to Pinedale 6-3 Friday but beat Rock Springs 9-0 and Casper 5-1 Saturday to advance to the third-place game. There, they rematched Pinedale and fell 5-1 Sunday. Carter Morey scored Sheridan’s lone goal in the first period.
NA3HL Hawks finish season against Butte
SHERIDAN — The NA3HL Sheridan Hawks wrapped up their season against the Butte Cobras with a 6-2 loss Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. Sheridan finished with a 6-40 record and did not qualify for the playoffs.
Saturday, the Hawks fell behind 3-0 in the first period and trailed the rest of the game. Both of their goals came in the second period, as Garrett Schueber and Parker Norling each tallied one. Butte tacked on another goal in the second and two more in the third to seal the deal.