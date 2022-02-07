Kaden Bateson and Reed Rabon led Sheridan with 10 points each.
Next game: The Broncs host Cheyenne South at 7 p.m. Friday.
Next game: The Lady Broncs host Cheyenne South at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Cade Butler led Big Horn with 14 points.
“We got a much-needed win against a good team,” head coach Cody Ball said. “Big-time defensive effort in the first half to hold them to nine points in that half.”
Next game: The Rams host Kaycee for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday.
Emme Mullinax led Big Horn with 20 points.
“The girls continue to work hard and work through frustration and challenges,” head coach Kip Butler said. “They did a lot of things well and played for each other.”
Next game: The Lady Rams travel to Moorcroft for a 3:30 p.m. game Friday.
Camden Kilbride led Tongue River with 13 points.
“Our defensive pressure was very impressive,” head coach Tyler Hanson said. “Proud of our ability to bounce back and earn the conference win.”
Next game: The Eagles travel to Wright for a 4:30 p.m. game Friday.
Chaylee Campbell led Tongue River with 11 points.
Next game: The Lady Eagles travel to Wright for a 3 p.m. game Friday.
Sheridan boys swimming competes at conference meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming team placed second out of six teams at the 4A East Conference Swim and Dive Championship Saturday in Cheyenne.
“Our boys swam outstanding this weekend,” head coach Brent Moore said.
With a time of 22.89 seconds, Ben Patten became the conference champion in the 50-yard freestyle. The Broncs grabbed six other top-three finishes.
They begin the state meet Feb. 18.
Sheridan wrestling beats Cheyenne South in dual
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team hosted Cheyenne South for a dual Saturday and won 74-6.
106 pounds — Zander Cleland over South’s Joshua Bustos by fall (1:06)
132 — South’s Alex Gallegos over Cole Hansen by fall (5:04)
145 — Dawson Goss over South’s Jacob Soden by fall (5:48)
152 — Dane Steel over South’s Aiden Weber by technical fall (18-2, 4:23)
160 — Nahir Aguirre over South’s Juan Santana Morales by decision
285 — Chris Larson over South’s Dontae Dixson by fall (5:55)
The Broncs also won eight matches via forfeit. They host Campbell County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River Indoor track compete at Thunder Basin Invite
SHERIDAN — The Broncs, Rams and Eagles were among the 26 teams and 900 competitors who competed at the Basin Nation indoor track meet Friday.
Sheridan won six events, all on the boys side, and had 10 other top-three finishes.
The first-place finishes are listed below:
55-meter dash
Carter McComb — 6.54 seconds
200-meter run
Carter McComb — 23.03 seconds
4X400-meter relay
Carl Askins, Aiden O’Leary, Reese Charest, Patrick Aasby — 3 minutes, 36.65 seconds
4X800-meter relay
Marcus Hale, Josh McDowell, Landrum Wiley, Robby Miller — 9 minutes, 11.23 seconds
Pole vault
Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet
Shot put
Texas Tanner — 52 feet, 9 inches
Big Horn set new school records in three events — the girls 1,600-meter sprint medley, girls 3,200-meter run and boys pole vaulting.
In the girls 1,600-meter sprint medley, the team of Annabelle Davies, Kate Mohrmann, Rachel Bishop and Peyton McLaughlin finished third with a time of 4 minutes, 46.68 seconds. McLaughlin also broke the 3,200-meter record in 14 minutes, 21.49 seconds, placing her 13th. Isaac Adsit set the school pole vaulting record with a 9-foot effort.
“At this large of a meet, it was great to see our athletes competing as well as they did,” Big Horn head coach Andrew Marcure said.
Tongue River also broke several school records at the event, according to head coach Scott Orchard.
Jacob Knoblock set a new high mark in shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 8.25 inches, which earned him third place. Scott Arizona broke the 200-meter indoor school record with a time of 25.2 seconds. He also tied the school record in the 55-meter event with a time of 7.06 seconds.
Cole Kukuchka earned a top-10 finish in the 55-meter hurdles while Jane Pendergast earned top-10 finishes in the 200-meter and 400-meter runs.
Sheridan will compete Friday at the Sheridan meet in Gillette. Big Horn and Tongue River will compete Saturday morning at the Natrona Invite.
Tongue River wrestling competes in Greybull
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School wrestling team competed at the Greybull Memorial Invitational Saturday. The Eagles finished 11th out of 13 teams with 70 points. Cody won with 205.
“Lots of great wrestling,” head coach CJ Scholl said. “It was great to see the competition from that side of the state.”
Aidan Collingwood placed fourth and scored 17 team points in the 126-pound weight class. AJ Moline took third and put up 20 team points in the 160-pound class.
Tongue River wrestles Thursday at the conference duals.
Sheridan nordic ski team competes in Lander
SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan High School boys competed in the varsity 10K classic at the Lander Valley High School Invitational Saturday.
Justin McDowell was the top Bronc finisher. He placed 63rd with a time of 46 minutes and 1 second. SeanKyle Taylor took 68th and Ben Boulter was 77th.
Maria Foreman participated in the girls junior varsity race and finished 12th.
NA3HL Hawks lose in Butte
SHERIDAN — The NA3HL Sheridan Hawks started slow and never recovered in a 7-2 road loss to the Butte Cobras Saturday.
Butte scored the first three goals of the game in the first and second periods. Sheridan’s Caden McDonald and Taylor Frerichs each added one to cut the Hawks’ deficit to 3-2 in the second, but the Cobras clinched the win with four third-period goals.
Sheridan returns to the ice in Bozeman Friday. The Hawks and Icedogs will play a 7:30 p.m. game.
U19 Sheridan Hawks girls hockey falls to Jackson
SHERIDAN — In their final game of the regular season, the Under-19 Sheridan Hawks girls hockey team lost to Jackson 3-2 Saturday on the road.
Avery Nikirk recorded the opening goal just a minute into the game. But by the time Brooke Alexander scored Sheridan’s second goal midway through the second period, Jackson had put up three of its own. Neither squad scored in the third period.
U18 Sheridan Hawks boys hockey takes down Jackson
SHERIDAN — The Under-18 Sheridan Hawks boys traveled to Jackson and won 3-1 Saturday.
Jesse Wilson, Reese Blasdell and Alex Haswell scored the team’s three goals. Jackson scored its only goal in the second period.
The Hawks host Rock Springs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.