02-11-21 indoor track and field 5.jpg
Sheridan runners, left to right, Piper O’Dell, Aria Heyneman, Catie Kuehl and Megan Hodges practice running corners at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. “Kids are taking practices more seriously because you don’t have time to not take it seriously if you want to be great,” Hodges said.

 Emily Simanskis | The Sheridan Press
 

1

2

3

4

F

Thunder Basin

21

18

21

6

66

Sheridan Lady Broncs

7

7

9

7

30

  • Samantha Spielman led Sheridan with 12 points.

  • Next game: The Lady Broncs travel to Kelly Walsh to play the Lady Trojans at 5:30 p.m. Friday. 

 

1

2

3

4

F

Big Horn Rams

21

9

6

12

48

Greybull

16

12

11

12

51

  • James Richards led Big Horn with 13 points, and Cade Butler scored 12. 

  • “A tough loss on the road to end our regular season. We couldn’t seem to get a break shooting-wise, while Greybull shot over 60% from 3.” — head coach Cody Ball

  • Next game: Big Horn plays Tongue River at 3:30 p.m. in Moorcroft as part of the 2A Northeast regional tournament Thursday.

 

1

2

3

4

OT

2OT

3OT

F

Big Horn Lady Rams

11

5

6

16

6

7

6

57

Greybull

13

12

6

7

6

7

5

56

  • Amelia Gee led Big Horn with 18 points, while Emma Prior and Saydee Zimmer finished with 10 points each. 

  • The Lady Rams played with four players at the end of the game, as the rest fouled out, and Kelanie Lamb made the game-winning shot. 

  • Next game: Big Horn plays in Wright as part of the 2A Northeast regional tournament Thursday.

 

1

2

3

4

F

Tongue River Eagles

17

16

13

18

64

Moorcroft

6

6

11

17

46

  • Nate Guimond finished with 16 points, and Sam Patterson scored 15. 

  • Next game: Tongue River plays Big Horn at 3:30 p.m. in Moorcroft as part of the 2A Northeast regional tournament Thursday. 

 

1

2

3

4

F

Tongue River Lady Eagles

 9 712  6

34

Moorcroft

 15 13 10 19

54

  • Izzy Carbert led the Lady Eagles with 12 points.

  • Next game: Tongue River plays in Wright as part of the 2A Northeast regional tournament Thursday.

 

1

2

3

4

F

Arvada-Clearmont Panthers

     

Midwest

     

  • The score for this game was not available by press time.

 

1

2

3

4

F

Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers

10

8

12

8

38

Midwest

5

6

7

4

22

  • Kamy Michelena led Arvada-Clearmont with 14 points.

  • The Lady Panthers’ win was their first of the season.

 

After final indoor track and field qualifier, county athletes qualify for state meet

SHERIDAN — Both Sheridan High School and Big Horn High School competed in the final indoor track and field state championship qualifier in Gillette Saturday, while Tongue River ran in its final qualifier of the indoor season last Saturday. 

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the top eight athletes in each running event and top nine field athletes will compete at the state championship meet in Gillette. The boys will run Saturday, and the girls will run March 6. 

Below are the athletes in each event who will compete at the state championship meet.

Boys 

4x200-meter relay

  • Sheridan’s Rich Hall, Nicholas Hale, Dominic Kaszas, Carter McComb

4x400-meter relay 

  • Sheridan’s Rich Hall, Reese Charest, Nicholas Hale, Nathan Fitzpatrick

  • Big Horn’s Daniel Gibson, Bryce Morris, Jack Walker, Will Huckeba 

4x800-meter relay 

  • Sheridan’s Reese Charest, Austin Akers, David Standish, Robby Miller

1600-meter sprint medley relay 

  • Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas, Rich Hall, Patrick Aasby, Blaine Johnson

55-meter dash

  • Sheridan’s Carter McComb

  • Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas

200-meter dash 

  • Sheridan’s Carter McComb

  • Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas 

400-meter dash 

  • Sheridan’s Nathan Fitzpatrick

  • Big Horn’s Will Huckeba 

  • Sheridan’s Nicholas Hale

  • Sheridan’s Carl Askins 

800-meter run 

  • Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson 

  • Sheridan’s Reese Charest 

  • Sheridan’s Austin Akers

  • Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby

1600-meter run

  • Sheridan’s Reese Charest 

  • Sheridan’s Austin Akers

  • Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson 

3200-meter run

  • Sheridan’s David Standish

  • Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson 

  • Sheridan’s Sage Gradinaru

55-meter hurdles

  • Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke

  • Sheridan’s Rich Hall

High jump 

  • Sheridan’s Brennan Mortenson 

Pole vault 

  • Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis 

  • Sheridan’s Kaden Moeller

  • Sheridan’s Gaige Tarver

Long jump 

  • Sheridan’s Carter McComb

Shot put

  • Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer

Girls 

4x200-meter relay 

  • Sheridan’s Megan Hodges, Aria Heyneman, Addy Bolton, Piper O’Dell

4x400-meter relay 

  • Sheridan’s Aria Heyneman, Jaylynn Morgan, Catie Kuehl, Abby Newton

4x800-meter relay 

  • Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan, Dana Weatherby, Danika Palmer, Katie Turpin

1600-meter sprint medley relay 

  • Sheridan’s Callista Roush, Megan Hodges, Aria Heyneman, Abby Newton

800-meter run

  • Sheridan’s Abby Newton

1600-meter run

  • Sheridan’s Abby Newton

  • Sheridan’s Katie Turpin

3200-meter run

  • Sheridan’s Katie Turpin

High jump 

  • Sheridan’s Preslee Moser

  • Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll

Triple jump

  • Sheridan’s Preslee Moser

Shot put

  • Sheridan’s Alex Cameron

  • Sheridan’s Maggie McStay

  • Sheridan’s Hannah Sullivan

 

Tongue River wrestling sending 12 wrestlers to state 

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School wrestling team took to the mats in Moorcroft Saturday as part of the 2A Northeast Regional tournament. Tongue River placed third with 135 points behind Moorcroft (149) and Wright (181), though sophomore AJ Moline won the 145-pound regional champion title. 

The Eagles and several Rams who wrestle with the Tongue River program will send 12 to the 2A State Championship tournament in Casper Thursday. 

Below are the top four finishers in each weight class who will compete in Casper. Complete results from the tournament can be viewed here

  • 113: Connor Morris (second place)

  • 120: Aidan Collingwood (second place)

  • 126: Payton Brastrom (third place)

  • 132: Aausten Sticka (fourth place)

  • 138: Hunter O’Neal (third place)

  • 145: AJ Moline (first place)

  • 152: Zach Cook (fourth place)

  • 160: Jesse Singer (fourth place)

  • 170: Noah Maneval (third place)

  • 182: Luke Singer (third place)

  • 195: Riley Bass (fourth place)

  • 285: Jacob Knobloch (second place)

