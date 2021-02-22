1
2
3
4
F
Thunder Basin
21
18
21
6
66
Sheridan Lady Broncs
7
7
9
7
30
Samantha Spielman led Sheridan with 12 points.
Next game: The Lady Broncs travel to Kelly Walsh to play the Lady Trojans at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
1
2
3
4
F
Big Horn Rams
21
9
6
12
48
Greybull
16
12
11
12
51
James Richards led Big Horn with 13 points, and Cade Butler scored 12.
“A tough loss on the road to end our regular season. We couldn’t seem to get a break shooting-wise, while Greybull shot over 60% from 3.” — head coach Cody Ball
Next game: Big Horn plays Tongue River at 3:30 p.m. in Moorcroft as part of the 2A Northeast regional tournament Thursday.
1
2
3
4
OT
2OT
3OT
F
Big Horn Lady Rams
11
5
6
16
6
7
6
57
Greybull
13
12
6
7
6
7
5
56
Amelia Gee led Big Horn with 18 points, while Emma Prior and Saydee Zimmer finished with 10 points each.
The Lady Rams played with four players at the end of the game, as the rest fouled out, and Kelanie Lamb made the game-winning shot.
Next game: Big Horn plays in Wright as part of the 2A Northeast regional tournament Thursday.
1
2
3
4
F
Tongue River Eagles
17
16
13
18
64
Moorcroft
6
6
11
17
46
Nate Guimond finished with 16 points, and Sam Patterson scored 15.
Next game: Tongue River plays Big Horn at 3:30 p.m. in Moorcroft as part of the 2A Northeast regional tournament Thursday.
1
2
3
4
F
Tongue River Lady Eagles
|9
|7
|12
|6
34
Moorcroft
|15
|13
|10
|19
54
Izzy Carbert led the Lady Eagles with 12 points.
Next game: Tongue River plays in Wright as part of the 2A Northeast regional tournament Thursday.
1
2
3
4
F
Arvada-Clearmont Panthers
Midwest
The score for this game was not available by press time.
1
2
3
4
F
Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers
10
8
12
8
38
Midwest
5
6
7
4
22
Kamy Michelena led Arvada-Clearmont with 14 points.
The Lady Panthers’ win was their first of the season.
After final indoor track and field qualifier, county athletes qualify for state meet
SHERIDAN — Both Sheridan High School and Big Horn High School competed in the final indoor track and field state championship qualifier in Gillette Saturday, while Tongue River ran in its final qualifier of the indoor season last Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the top eight athletes in each running event and top nine field athletes will compete at the state championship meet in Gillette. The boys will run Saturday, and the girls will run March 6.
Below are the athletes in each event who will compete at the state championship meet.
Boys
4x200-meter relay
Sheridan’s Rich Hall, Nicholas Hale, Dominic Kaszas, Carter McComb
4x400-meter relay
Sheridan’s Rich Hall, Reese Charest, Nicholas Hale, Nathan Fitzpatrick
Big Horn’s Daniel Gibson, Bryce Morris, Jack Walker, Will Huckeba
4x800-meter relay
Sheridan’s Reese Charest, Austin Akers, David Standish, Robby Miller
1600-meter sprint medley relay
Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas, Rich Hall, Patrick Aasby, Blaine Johnson
55-meter dash
Sheridan’s Carter McComb
Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas
200-meter dash
Sheridan’s Carter McComb
Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas
400-meter dash
Sheridan’s Nathan Fitzpatrick
Big Horn’s Will Huckeba
Sheridan’s Nicholas Hale
Sheridan’s Carl Askins
800-meter run
Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson
Sheridan’s Reese Charest
Sheridan’s Austin Akers
Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby
1600-meter run
Sheridan’s Reese Charest
Sheridan’s Austin Akers
Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson
3200-meter run
Sheridan’s David Standish
Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson
Sheridan’s Sage Gradinaru
55-meter hurdles
Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke
Sheridan’s Rich Hall
High jump
Sheridan’s Brennan Mortenson
Pole vault
Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis
Sheridan’s Kaden Moeller
Sheridan’s Gaige Tarver
Long jump
Sheridan’s Carter McComb
Shot put
Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer
Girls
4x200-meter relay
Sheridan’s Megan Hodges, Aria Heyneman, Addy Bolton, Piper O’Dell
4x400-meter relay
Sheridan’s Aria Heyneman, Jaylynn Morgan, Catie Kuehl, Abby Newton
4x800-meter relay
Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan, Dana Weatherby, Danika Palmer, Katie Turpin
1600-meter sprint medley relay
Sheridan’s Callista Roush, Megan Hodges, Aria Heyneman, Abby Newton
800-meter run
Sheridan’s Abby Newton
1600-meter run
Sheridan’s Abby Newton
Sheridan’s Katie Turpin
3200-meter run
Sheridan’s Katie Turpin
High jump
Sheridan’s Preslee Moser
Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll
Triple jump
Sheridan’s Preslee Moser
Shot put
Sheridan’s Alex Cameron
Sheridan’s Maggie McStay
Sheridan’s Hannah Sullivan
Tongue River wrestling sending 12 wrestlers to state
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School wrestling team took to the mats in Moorcroft Saturday as part of the 2A Northeast Regional tournament. Tongue River placed third with 135 points behind Moorcroft (149) and Wright (181), though sophomore AJ Moline won the 145-pound regional champion title.
The Eagles and several Rams who wrestle with the Tongue River program will send 12 to the 2A State Championship tournament in Casper Thursday.
Below are the top four finishers in each weight class who will compete in Casper. Complete results from the tournament can be viewed here.
113: Connor Morris (second place)
120: Aidan Collingwood (second place)
126: Payton Brastrom (third place)
132: Aausten Sticka (fourth place)
138: Hunter O’Neal (third place)
145: AJ Moline (first place)
152: Zach Cook (fourth place)
160: Jesse Singer (fourth place)
170: Noah Maneval (third place)
182: Luke Singer (third place)
195: Riley Bass (fourth place)
285: Jacob Knobloch (second place)