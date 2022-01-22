• Kaden Bateson led the Broncs with 16 points.
• Coach Jeff Martini said the “kids played good in a very tough gym [to] play in.” He was proud of the players’ effort.
Next game: The Broncs host Thunder Basin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Quarter scores were not available at press time.
Next game: The Lady Broncs host Thunder Basin at 4 p.m. Saturday.
• TR’s leading scorer was Katy Kalasinsky with nine points.
Next game: The Lady Eagles play in Lovell at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Will Betz scored a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
Next game: Arvada-Clearmont hosts Hulett at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Next game: Arvada-Clearmont hosts Hulett at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Sheridan wrestling in second place after first day of mixer
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs competed at the Dylan Humes Memorial Mixer at Moorcroft High School Friday. After the first day of the two-day event, Sheridan is in second place, with 119.0 points.
According to coach Tyson Shatto, nine Broncs will compete in the semifinals:
• 106 pounds — Zander Cleland
• 120 — Cody Dunham
• 120 — Kolten Powers
• 126 — Landon Wood
• 145 — Kelten Crow
• 152 — Dane Steel
• 160 — Terran Grooms
• 170 — Colson Coon
• 195 — Aiden Selcher
The tournament continues Saturday.
Tongue River wrestlers compete in Moorcroft tournament
DAYTON — Tongue River is tied for 19th place in the Dylan Humes Memorial Mixer after the first day.
“[It was a] good day for the Eagles at the Dylan Humes Memorial Tournament,” said coach CJ Scholl, “especially for the size and competition.”
While TR’s other nine wrestlers will continue in the competition’s second-chance tournament Saturday, Adam Stainbrook, 182 pounds, will continue in the varsity tournament.
The event continues Saturday.
U19 Sheridan Hawks girls hockey ties Miles City
SHERIDAN — The under-19 Sheridan Hawks girls team faced Miles City at home Friday night, resulting in a 3-3 tie.
Sheridan and Miles City were evenly matched throughout the game, with each team scoring one goal and two goals in the second and third periods respectively. Sheridan’s Amelia Stopher scored one goal and assisted on another in the third period, clinching a tie.
The U19 girls will rematch Miles City at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
U18 Sheridan Hawks boys hockey defeated at Cheyenne
SHERIDAN — The under-18 Sheridan Hawks boys team lost to the Cheyenne Capitals 6-4 at the Cheyenne Ice and Event Center Friday.
Sheridan’s Kydon Butler scored two goals with assists from Samuel Phillips and Gavin Dupuis.
The U18 boys will rematch the Capitals in Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Saturday.