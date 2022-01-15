Reed Rabon led the Broncs with 13 points.
Next game: The Broncs will compete in Campbell County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Sydni Bilyeu was the top Lady Bronc scorer with 11 points.
Next game: The Lady Broncs compete in Campbell County at 6 p.m. next Friday.
Saydee Zimmer and Tiris Broad tied as the top Lady Rams scorers with eight points.
Next game: The Lady Rams host Tongue River at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Brant Bockman was the top scorer for the Eagles with 14 points.
“It is really nice to earn our first conference win of the season,” coach Tyler Hanson said. “We were able to execute our defensive game plan well, and we adjusted to their zone as the game wore on. I am proud of our defensive effort and our rebounding efforts.”
Next game: The Eagles compete at Big Horn starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Chaylee Campbell was the top scorer for the Lady Eagles with 10 points.
“I thought we came out flat to start the game,” coach Amanda Cummins said. “But our defensive pressure was good in spurts.”
Next game: The Lady Eagles compete at Big Horn at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Terrance Neill was the top Panthers scorer of the game with nine points.
“We are playing a little short-handed with only seven guys, but the guys we do have stepped up and played well,” coach Cameron Spade said. “... A lot of our guys are playing the full game with no subs so I was proud of them for stepping in and doing what they needed to tonight.”
Next game: The Panthers next compete at 11 a.m. in Meeteetse on Saturday.
Shelby Fennema was the top Lady Panther scorer with 20 points.
Next game: The Lady Panthers next compete at 9:30 a.m. in Meeteetse Saturday.
Broncs compete at pre-invite in Laramie
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swim team had a strong showing during the Laramie January Pre-Invite on Friday.
Ben Patten took first place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.97 seconds.
Luca Sinclair took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute and nine seconds.
Isaac Otto took third place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes and three seconds.
The team of Patten, Otto, Sinclair, and Skyler Mayo took third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of one minute and 36 seconds.
The team of Mayo, Otto, Jarret Thompson and Coleman Hanchett took third place in the 400-yard free relay with a time of three minutes and 40 seconds.
The Broncs continue the meet in Laramie Saturday.
Eagles compete at Don Runner Wrestling Tournament
DAYTON — Wyatt Barnes was among the top Tongue River High School contenders at the Don Runner wrestling tournament on Friday.
Barnes took first in the 152-pound weight class.
In the 160-pound weight class, AJ Moline took third place while Jacob Brown took sixth place in the same weight class.
Aidan Collingwood took fifth place in the 126-pound weight class, while Adam Stainbrook took sixth place.
“It was a great tournament for us,” coach CJ Scholl said. “...We all could have done better, but January is not when we want to be wrestling our best; we want to save that for the end of February.”
The Tongue River Eagles next host a home dual against Buffalo at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Hawks lose to Sabres
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks lost to the Badlands Sabres 5-1 on Friday.
The team’s only score came in the first period courtesy of Parker Norling with assists from Taylor Frerichs and McCaffrey Billings.
The Hawks will face the Sabres again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.