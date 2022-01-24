DSC_0029.JPG
Sheridan's Gillian Mitzel (0) dumps a pass down low to teammate Libby Gardner (35) against Buffalo Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Buffalo High School. The Lady Broncs won 53-48.

 Chris Vinel | The Sheridan Press
Lady Broncs vs. Thunder Basin.jpg

  • Sydni Bilyeu led the Lady Broncs with 17 points.

  • “I thought the girls played hard,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said. “Thunder is a good basketball team. I thought we had them in some bad ways most of the game. We just have to learn to go win a game.”

  • Next game: Sheridan travels to Kelly Walsh for a 5:30 p.m. game Friday.

Eagles vs. Lovell.jpg

  • Brant Bockman led the Eagles with 13 points.

  • “We are proud of the way we had to handle some difficult situations tonight,” head coach Tyler Hanson said. “It was a tough-fought game that put us in some pressure situations we had to handle. It was a great win.”

  • Next game: Tongue River hosts Sundance at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lady Eagles vs. Lovell.jpg

  • Next game: Tongue River hosts Sundance at 6 p.m. Friday.

Panthers vs. Hulett.jpg

  • Next game: Arvada-Clearmont travels to Kaycee for a 1:30 p.m. game Friday.

Lady Panthers vs. Hulett.jpg

  • Abigail Odegard led the Lady Panthers with 20 points.

  • “I’m proud of this young team for pulling out a win against a physical conference opponent,” head coach Bo Benth said.

  • Next game: Arvada-Clearmont travels to Kaycee for a noon game Friday.

 

Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River indoor track compete in Gillette

SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River High Schools went to Gillette Saturday for the second indoor track meet of the season. Seventeen teams competed in the Campbell County Invite.

Sheridan notched 27 top-five finishes.

Big Horn had two finishes in the top five.

Tongue River nabbed one top-five finish.

Below are the local top-five finishes in each event:

Boys

55-meter dash finals

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Carter McComb — 6.64 seconds

200-meter dash finals

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins — 24.20 seconds

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby — 24.39 seconds

400-meter dash finals

  • First place: Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby — 53.42 seconds

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Aiden Roth — 54.31 seconds

800-meter run finals

  • First place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 2 minutes, 05.06 seconds

1,600-meter run finals

  • First place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 4:39.64

  • Fourth place: Sheridan’s Robby Miller — 5:03.21

3,200-meter run finals

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Sage Gradinaru — 10:44.43

  • Fourth place: Sheridan’s Aiden Moran — 11:16.59

4X200-meter relay finals

  • Fourth place: Big Horn — 1:41.80

4X400-meter relay finals

  • First place: Sheridan — 3:44.16

High jump finals

  • Third place (tie): Sheridan’s Aiden Roth — 5 feet, 6 inches 

  • Third place (tie): Sheridan’s Conner McKinney — 5-06

Pole vault finals

  • First place: Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis — 14 feet

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Gaige Tarver — 13-06

Shot put

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 55 feet, 8 inches

  • Fourth place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 48-01

  • Fifth place: Big Horn’s Josh Thompson — 47-04

Girls

4X200-meter relay finals

  • Third place: Sheridan — 1 minute, 57.16 seconds

4X400-meter relay finals

  • Third place: Sheridan — 4 minutes, 33.63 seconds

Sprint medley relay finals

  • First place: Sheridan — 4 minutes, 33.57 seconds

High jump finals

  • First place: Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll — 5 feet, 2 inches

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 5-00

Long jump finals

  •  Third place: Sheridan’s Ellen Brown — 16 feet, 1.75 inches

Triple jump finals

  • Second place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 32 feet, 11 inches

  • Third place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 32-08.75

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Brynn Burton — 31-09.25

Shot put finals

  • Fourth place: Sheridan’s Hanah Sullivan — 36 feet

  • Fifth place: Sheridan’s Josie Ankney — 35-09

Sheridan competes at the Thunder Basin Dual Thursday. Big Horn and Tongue River have next weekend off before competing at the Thunder Basin invite Feb. 4.

 

Sheridan, Tongue River wrestling compete in Moorcroft tournament

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan and Tongue River High School wrestling teams completed the Dylan Humes Memorial Mixer Saturday in Moorcroft after beginning it Friday.

The Broncs finished in second place with 245 points, just 1.5 points behind winner Thunder Basin. The Eagles’ 29 points put them 19th overall out of 23 teams.

Fifteen Broncs placed in their respective weight classes:

  • 106 pounds — Zander Cleland placed third and scored 22 team points.

  • 113 — Christian Meza placed seventh and scored seven team points.

  • 120 — Kolten Powers placed first and scored 32 team points.

  • 120 — Cody Dunham placed third.

  • 126 — Landon Wood placed sixth.

  • 126 — Cole Riesen placed seventh and scored 13 team points.

  • 138 — Rudy Osborne placed third and scored 27 team points.

  • 145 — Dawson Goss placed fifth.

  • 145 — Kelten Crow placed third and scored 24 team points.

  • 152 — Dane Steel placed first and scored 26 team points.

  • 160 — Nahir Aguirre placed eighth.

  • 160 — Terran Grooms placed third and scored 22 team points.

  • 170 — Colson Coon placed first and scored 32 team points.

  • 195 — Aiden Selcher placed first and scored 24 points.

  • 285 — Chris Larson placed fourth and scored 12 team points.

One Eagle placed:

  • 182 — Adam Stainbrook placed sixth and scored seven team points.

Sheridan returns to the mat Thursday afternoon at Kelly Walsh. Tongue River does not compete again until Feb. 4 at Lovell.

 

Sheridan nordic ski team competes in Laramie

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School nordic ski team competed in Laramie last weekend.

In Saturday's 7.5-kilometer classic, Sheridan's Sean Kyle Taylor placed 34th with a time of 27 minutes, 58 seconds. Taylor's fellow Broncs, Justin McDowell and Maria Foreman, finished 90th and 151st, respectively.

 

U19 Hawks girls win two of three

SHERIDAN — In a little more than 24 hours, the under-19 Sheridan Hawks girls team played three games. The Hawks lost to Miles City 6-3 Saturday morning at home. Then, they beat Douglas twice on the road: 9-0 Saturday evening and 7-1 Sunday morning.

Avery Nikirk led the team with four goals during the three-game stretch.

Sheridan will wait until Saturday to play again. The Hawks host Laramie at 2:45 p.m.

 

U18 Hawks boys fall to Cheyenne

SHERIDAN — The under-18 Sheridan Hawks boys team lost to Cheyenne 9-4 Saturday.

Cheyenne took control early, notching two goals in the first period. Sheridan got on the board in the second, but Cheyenne responded with four more goals of its own to make it 6-1. Each team recorded three goals in the third.

The Hawks host Jackson JV at 4 p.m. Friday. 

