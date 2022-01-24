Sydni Bilyeu led the Lady Broncs with 17 points.
“I thought the girls played hard,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said. “Thunder is a good basketball team. I thought we had them in some bad ways most of the game. We just have to learn to go win a game.”
Next game: Sheridan travels to Kelly Walsh for a 5:30 p.m. game Friday.
Brant Bockman led the Eagles with 13 points.
“We are proud of the way we had to handle some difficult situations tonight,” head coach Tyler Hanson said. “It was a tough-fought game that put us in some pressure situations we had to handle. It was a great win.”
Next game: Tongue River hosts Sundance at 6 p.m. Friday.
Next game: Arvada-Clearmont travels to Kaycee for a 1:30 p.m. game Friday.
Abigail Odegard led the Lady Panthers with 20 points.
“I’m proud of this young team for pulling out a win against a physical conference opponent,” head coach Bo Benth said.
Next game: Arvada-Clearmont travels to Kaycee for a noon game Friday.
Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River indoor track compete in Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River High Schools went to Gillette Saturday for the second indoor track meet of the season. Seventeen teams competed in the Campbell County Invite.
Sheridan notched 27 top-five finishes.
Big Horn had two finishes in the top five.
Tongue River nabbed one top-five finish.
Below are the local top-five finishes in each event:
Boys
55-meter dash finals
Second place: Sheridan’s Carter McComb — 6.64 seconds
200-meter dash finals
Third place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins — 24.20 seconds
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby — 24.39 seconds
400-meter dash finals
First place: Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby — 53.42 seconds
Third place: Sheridan’s Aiden Roth — 54.31 seconds
800-meter run finals
First place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 2 minutes, 05.06 seconds
1,600-meter run finals
First place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 4:39.64
Fourth place: Sheridan’s Robby Miller — 5:03.21
3,200-meter run finals
Second place: Sheridan’s Sage Gradinaru — 10:44.43
Fourth place: Sheridan’s Aiden Moran — 11:16.59
4X200-meter relay finals
Fourth place: Big Horn — 1:41.80
4X400-meter relay finals
First place: Sheridan — 3:44.16
High jump finals
Third place (tie): Sheridan’s Aiden Roth — 5 feet, 6 inches
Third place (tie): Sheridan’s Conner McKinney — 5-06
Pole vault finals
First place: Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis — 14 feet
Second place: Sheridan’s Gaige Tarver — 13-06
Shot put
Second place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 55 feet, 8 inches
Fourth place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 48-01
Fifth place: Big Horn’s Josh Thompson — 47-04
Girls
4X200-meter relay finals
Third place: Sheridan — 1 minute, 57.16 seconds
4X400-meter relay finals
Third place: Sheridan — 4 minutes, 33.63 seconds
Sprint medley relay finals
First place: Sheridan — 4 minutes, 33.57 seconds
High jump finals
First place: Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll — 5 feet, 2 inches
Second place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 5-00
Long jump finals
Third place: Sheridan’s Ellen Brown — 16 feet, 1.75 inches
Triple jump finals
Second place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 32 feet, 11 inches
Third place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 32-08.75
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Brynn Burton — 31-09.25
Shot put finals
Fourth place: Sheridan’s Hanah Sullivan — 36 feet
Fifth place: Sheridan’s Josie Ankney — 35-09
Sheridan competes at the Thunder Basin Dual Thursday. Big Horn and Tongue River have next weekend off before competing at the Thunder Basin invite Feb. 4.
Sheridan, Tongue River wrestling compete in Moorcroft tournament
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan and Tongue River High School wrestling teams completed the Dylan Humes Memorial Mixer Saturday in Moorcroft after beginning it Friday.
The Broncs finished in second place with 245 points, just 1.5 points behind winner Thunder Basin. The Eagles’ 29 points put them 19th overall out of 23 teams.
Fifteen Broncs placed in their respective weight classes:
106 pounds — Zander Cleland placed third and scored 22 team points.
113 — Christian Meza placed seventh and scored seven team points.
120 — Kolten Powers placed first and scored 32 team points.
120 — Cody Dunham placed third.
126 — Landon Wood placed sixth.
126 — Cole Riesen placed seventh and scored 13 team points.
138 — Rudy Osborne placed third and scored 27 team points.
145 — Dawson Goss placed fifth.
145 — Kelten Crow placed third and scored 24 team points.
152 — Dane Steel placed first and scored 26 team points.
160 — Nahir Aguirre placed eighth.
160 — Terran Grooms placed third and scored 22 team points.
170 — Colson Coon placed first and scored 32 team points.
195 — Aiden Selcher placed first and scored 24 points.
285 — Chris Larson placed fourth and scored 12 team points.
One Eagle placed:
182 — Adam Stainbrook placed sixth and scored seven team points.
Sheridan returns to the mat Thursday afternoon at Kelly Walsh. Tongue River does not compete again until Feb. 4 at Lovell.
Sheridan nordic ski team competes in Laramie
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School nordic ski team competed in Laramie last weekend.
In Saturday's 7.5-kilometer classic, Sheridan's Sean Kyle Taylor placed 34th with a time of 27 minutes, 58 seconds. Taylor's fellow Broncs, Justin McDowell and Maria Foreman, finished 90th and 151st, respectively.
U19 Hawks girls win two of three
SHERIDAN — In a little more than 24 hours, the under-19 Sheridan Hawks girls team played three games. The Hawks lost to Miles City 6-3 Saturday morning at home. Then, they beat Douglas twice on the road: 9-0 Saturday evening and 7-1 Sunday morning.
Avery Nikirk led the team with four goals during the three-game stretch.
Sheridan will wait until Saturday to play again. The Hawks host Laramie at 2:45 p.m.
U18 Hawks boys fall to Cheyenne
SHERIDAN — The under-18 Sheridan Hawks boys team lost to Cheyenne 9-4 Saturday.
Cheyenne took control early, notching two goals in the first period. Sheridan got on the board in the second, but Cheyenne responded with four more goals of its own to make it 6-1. Each team recorded three goals in the third.
The Hawks host Jackson JV at 4 p.m. Friday.