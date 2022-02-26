The Rams will face the Tongue River Eagles in the regional championship game Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The Lady Eagles eliminated the Lady Rams from the 2A East Girls Regional Basketball Tournament playoffs.
The Lady Eagles will face the Pine Bluffs Hornets Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The Eagles will face the Big Horn Rams in the regional championship game Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The Lady Panthers finished their season with a loss in overtime.
Coach Bo Benth said he was very proud of his players for making it to regionals. “The future is incredibly bright for us this next year,” he said.
Sheridan, Tongue River wrestlers compete at state meets in Casper
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs and Tongue River Eagles wrestled in the 4A and 2A state tournaments, respectively, Friday in Casper.
After the first day of the two-day event, the Broncs sit in third place with 154.5 points. They trail Natrona County (206.5 points) and Thunder Basin (164.5).
Tongue River recorded 27 points, which positioned it 17th out of 21 teams. Kemmerer leads the 2A standings with 172.5 points.
The tournaments continue Saturday, when the champions will be crowned.
Indoor track athletes compete at Sheridan Invitational
SHERIDAN — Indoor track athletes from Sheridan High School, Big Horn High School and Tongue River High School competed Friday at the Sheridan Invitational meet at Campbell County High School in Gillette.
Sheridan’s Preslee Moser placed first in both the high jump, with a jump of 5 feet, 5 inches, and the triple jump, with a jump of 34 feet.
Sheridan’s Ellen Brown placed first in the girls long jump with a jump of 16 feet.
The Broncs’ Dominic Kaszas took first in the boys 55-meter dash with a time of 6.69 seconds, Carter McComb placed first in the boys 200-meter race with a time of 23.18 seconds, and Patrick Aasby won the boys 400-meter race with a time of 53.09 seconds.
Sheridan’s boys distance runner Reese Charest took first in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 4 minutes, 38.68 seconds.
Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis placed first in the boys pole vault with a jump of 14 feet, 6 inches, and Texas Tanner placed first in the boys shot put, with a 53-foot throw.
Tongue River enjoyed five top-10 finishers, including Jacob Knobloch’s second-place finish in shot put with a 50-foot throw and Scott Arizona’s third-place finish in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.94 seconds.
Three of Tongue River’s top-10 finishes went to Jane Pendergast, who placed fifth in both the 200-meter and 400-meter races with times of 28.63 seconds and 1 minute, 4 seconds, respectively, and seventh place in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 6.94 seconds.
Big Horn celebrated eight top-10 finishers. Peyton McLaughlin placed sixth in the girls 1,600 meter race and eighth in the 55-meter hurdles, with times of 6 minutes, 14 seconds and 9.88 seconds respectively. Riley Green also placed in the top 10 in two events for Big Horn, placing sixth in the boys 55-meter dash with a time of 7.07 seconds and eighth in the 200-meter race with a time of 24.88 seconds.
The invitational will continue Saturday.
NA3HL Hawks lose series opener to Butte
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks dropped the opener in their final series of their season to the Butte Cobras Friday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. The final score: Butte 8, Sheridan 0.
Neither team scored in the first period before the Cobras struck for five goals in the second and three more in the third.
The Hawks host Butte again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.