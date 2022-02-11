Lady Broncs 11 19 15 14 — 59
South 3 2 7 2 — 14
• Brooke Larsen led Sheridan with 11 points.
• “I thought we played well offensively for the most part,” coach Ryan Sullivan said. “I thought we got out in transition well, which was nice to see. It was a point of emphasis this week.”
Next game: The Lady Broncs host Laramie at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Eagles 15 15 12 24 — 66
Wright 15 10 11 12 — 48
• Garrett Ostler led the Eagles with 12 points, but was followed closely by teammate Brant Bockman with 10.
• “Our boys played hard all game and made a lot of key free throws down the stretch to earn the conference win,” said Tyler Hanson, Tongue River Eagles head coach.
Next game: The TRHS Eagles host Thermopolis at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lady Eagles 8 11 14 26 — 59
Wright 7 9 24 14 — 54
• Paxten Aksamit and Faith Whitehead led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 21 and 16 points respectively.
• “Our team did a great job of keeping their composure when we got down in the third quarter,” coach Amanda Cummins said. “We had several players step up and have a big night for us in different areas. Beating a team four times during the year is hard. I’m very proud of our team win tonight.”
Next game: The Lady Eagles will host Thermopolis at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Rams 14 22 13 17 — 66
Moorcroft 12 14 3 9 — 38
• Vinnie Spradling led the Big Horn Rams with 22 points.
• “We got a good conference road win,” coach Cody Ball said. “Vinnie Spradling had a huge first half offensively. In the second half we had a group that was ready to defend and get us a victory.”
Next game: Big Horn will host Sundance at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lady Rams XX XX 8 8 — 25
Moorcroft: XX XX 17 11 — 60
• Emme Mullinax led the Lady Rams with 10 points.
• “We are a resilient team that continues to grow and learn together,” coach Kip Butler said. “Moorcroft is a high quality team and I believe we learned a lot in playing a well-disciplined team today. We will move forward and do our best to apply what we have learned.”
Next game: The Lady Rams host Sundance at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lady Panthers — 10 12 11 12 — 45
Hulett — 11 9 10 12 — 42
• Abbie Odegard led the Lady Panthers with 18 points Friday, including three 3-pointers.
• “It was a tough, physical road game to get another conference win,” coach Bo Benth said. “Proud of their perseverance.”
Next game: The Lady Panthers host Upton at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Panthers
Hulett
Friday’s game against Hulett was canceled.
Next game: The Panthers host Upton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tongue River indoor track earns top-10 finishes
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School indoor track team earned several top-10 finishes at an invitational in Gillette Friday.
Jacob Knobloch earned the highest placement, finishing second in shot put with a toss of 49 feet, 4 inches.
Jane Pendergast finished fourth in the 400-meter race with a 66.6-second finish and eighth in the 55-meter hurdle.
Other top finishes included Scott Arizona placing sixth in the 200 with a time of 25.1 seconds, a new school record.
Cole Kukuchka finished fifth with a new personal best time (8.73 seconds) in the 55-meter hurdles.
“The kids equaled or bettered their times and distances, which is an accomplishment in the midst of the season where they are still training hard,” coach Scott Orchard said. “Proud of them.”
U19 girls hockey team drops close matchup with Miles City
SHERIDAN — The U19 Sheridan Hawks girls hockey team dropped a matchup with Miles City in the first round of the state tournament in Cheyenne Friday.
The Sheridan team took the lead in the first period with an unassisted goal from Brooke Alexander, but Miles City answered with four goals in the second period before Sheridan’s Georgia Gould added another score to the Hawks’ tally.
Heading into the third period, Miles City led 4-2, and added another goal to strengthen the lead. Sheridan answered back with two more goals – one from Amelia Stopher and one from Avery Nikirk — but it wasn’t enough to earn the win.
Sheridan will play Jackson at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Cheyenne.