Kaden Bateson was the top scorer for the Broncs with 11 points.
“We played from behind the entire night,” coach Jeff Martini said. “(We) played extremely hard to make it a close game. Proud of the effort on a tough shooting night.”
The Broncs play at Cheyenne East starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Quarter scores not available at press time.
The Lady Broncs play at Cheyenne East at noon Saturday.
Toby Schons was the top scorer for the Rams with 11 points.
“We played great for 28 minutes,” coach Cody Ball said. “Unfortunately, in the final four minutes, we were unable to close out a win.”
The Rams play Greybull at home starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Emme Mullinax was the top scorer for the Lady Rams with five points.
The Lady Rams play Greybull at home starting at 1:30 Saturday.
Paxten Aksamit and Madison Burnett were the top scorers with seven points each.
The Lady Eagles play at Sundance starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Patten, Shosten among top competitors at conference swim meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs swim team had a strong showing during prelims at the 4A East Conference Swim and Dive Championship at Cheyenne Central High School Friday.
“Our boys swam great in prelims and set us up for a strong finish tomorrow in finals,” Coach Brett Moore said.
The team of Ben Patten, Luca Sinclair, Skyler Mayo and Isaac Otto took first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay event with a time of one minute and 42 seconds.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Bryson Shosten, Troy Waugh, Sinclair and Patten took second place with a time of one minute and 53 seconds.
Shosten took second in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1 minute and 57 seconds. He also took second in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of five minutes and 21 seconds.
Patten took second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.91 seconds and third in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 23.52 seconds.
The team of Mayo, Shosten, Otto and Jarret Thompson took third place in the 400-yard free relay with a time of three minutes and 50 seconds.
The conference meet continues in Cheyenne Saturday.
Broncs wrestling beats Cheyenne Central, East
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs wrestling team won both of its conference duals on Friday. It beat Cheyenne Central 33-21 and Cheyenne East 34-30.
The team had eight winners in the dual against Central and eight winners in the dual against East. Dane Steel, Chris Larson, Kolten Powers and Cole Riesen won matches against both schools.
The Broncs face off against Cheyenne South at home starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River compete at Thunder Basin Invite
SHERIDAN — The Broncs, Eagles and Rams were among the 26 indoor track teams and 900 competitors who competed at the Thunder Basin Invite on Friday. Final results were not available at press time.
Tongue River wrestling competes in Lovell
DAYTON — Tongue River Eagles wrestling competed in the Lovell Duals Friday. Results were not available at press time.
Sheridan Hawks fall in Butte
SHERIDAN — In a close matchup against the Butte Cobras, the Sheridan Hawks lost 6-5 Friday on the road.
The Cobras scored the only goal of the first period before the floodgates opened in the second. Butte put up four goals in the second, and Sheridan’s Parker Norling recorded three of his own.
Norling added two more in the third period, but the Cobras also tacked on another to secure the win.
The Hawks return to action in Butte at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Hawks U19 girls, U18 boys fall to Jackson
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks U19 girls hockey team fell to Jackson 5-0 Friday.
Jackson scored two goals in the first period, one in the second and two in the third.
The U19 Sheridan Hawks boys hockey team also lost to Jackson 3-0 Friday. Jackson scored three goals in the second period.