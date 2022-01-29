• Reed Rabon was high point for the Broncs with 14 points.
• "We played hard but were outplayed the entire game," Jeff Martini said.
• The Broncs host Buffalo Saturday at 1 p.m.
• Samantha Spielman was high point for the Lady Broncs with 13 points and Libby Gardner hit the game-clinching point in the final quarter.
• Two points for Kelly Walsh were not reflected in books sent to The Sheridan Press to equal the final score.
• "We dug a hole early but were able to battle back and give ourselves a chance to win," Ryan Sullivan said. "The girls played really hard and competed the whole game."
• The Lady Broncs host Buffalo Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
• Cade Butler was high point with 28 points for the Rams.
• "We got a much needed conference win tonight," Cody Ball said. "Wright gave us all we could handle with a big third quarter, but we had some big plays at the end of the game to seal a tough win."
• The Rams travel to Rocky Mountain for a game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Brant Bockman was high point with 18 point for the Eagles.
• "We are really proud of our defensive effort and rebounding effort tonight," Tyler Hanson said.
• The Eagles host Moorcroft Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
• Chaylee Campbell earned high point for the Lady Eagles with 9 points.
• "I thought our girls maintained the type of intensity that we have been working toward," head coach Amanda Cummins said. "I was very proud of their effort from start to finish."
• The Lady Eagles host Moorcroft at noon Saturday.
• Terrance Neill was high point for the Panthers with 13 points.
• The Panthers travel to Guernsey-Sunrise for action starting at noon Saturday.
Game rescheduled for Lady Panthers
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball game at Kaycee was postponed Friday and rescheduled for Feb. 1.
Sheridan swimmers compete in Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimmers competed in the Gillette Invitational Friday.
Sheridan wrestlers sitting in third
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestlers sit in third place after Friday's action of the Ron Thon Memorial Tournament.
"The team is in the hunt and wrestling hard," head coach Tyson Shatto said. "It's every team in the state, with 43 teams entered."
Six athletes remain in competition in the championship bracket, competing in the quarterfinals to start action Saturday, including:
• 120 pounds: Kolten Powers
• 138: Rudy Osborne
• 152: Dane Steel
• 160: Terran Grooms
• 170: Colson Coon
182: Lukas Dregoiw
Three remain in competition in the consolation rounds, including:
• 113: Christian Meza
• 145: Kelten Crow
• 195: Chris Larson
The team will finish at the Ron Thon Saturday afternoon.
U18 Hawks fall to Jackson JV
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Under-18 boys Hawks hockey hosted Jackson JV Saturday, losing to the guests 4-0.
The Hawks held off Jackson in the first period, let one goal scrape by in the second but lost control in the third when Jackson scored three goals to seal the win.
The teams compete again Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center.
Sheridan NA3HL Hawks lose to Yellowstone Quake, 4-2
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks fell 4-2 against the Yellowstone Quake Friday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
The Hawks will again host the Quake Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.