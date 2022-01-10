Kaden Bateson scored a game-high 18 points.
Next game: Sheridan (6-0) will head to Cody for a 5:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
Next game: Sheridan (4-2) will head to Cody for a 4 p.m. game Tuesday.
Cade Butler led Big Horn with 12 points.
“The first half was probably our best half of basketball we’ve played this year,” head coach Cody Ball said. “Focus, effort, and intensity were great. Now we need to do it for two halves.”
Next game: Big Horn (4-5) will host Shoshoni at 5 p.m. Friday.
Saydee Zimmer led Big Horn with 12 points.
“We continue to build our team identity,” head coach Kip Butler said. “The girls are working hard and improving daily. I couldn’t be more happy with our progress.”
Next game: Big Horn (1-7) will host Shoshoni at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Javin Walker led Tongue River with 12 points.
“We were able to dictate the pace of the game in the third quarter, where we turned turnovers into transition layups,” head coach Tyler Hanson said. “All the boys made many positive contributions to the game, and we are proud of the effort and teamwork we see on the court.”
Next game: Tongue River (10-2) will host Wright at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Katy Kalasinsky led Tongue River with 10 points.
“We played well, led by an outstanding defensive game by Katy Kalasinsky,” head coach Amanda Cummins said.
Next game: Tongue River (4-6) will host Wright at noon Friday.
Next game: Arvada-Clearmont (0-5) travels to Upton for a 5:30 p.m. game Jan. 21.
Sheridan boys swimming hosts Sheridan Invitational
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs hosted the Sheridan Invitational Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School. With 400.5 points, they came in third out of eight teams, trailing only Buffalo and winner Laramie.
“It’s finally nice to see how we did in a bigger meet,” head coach Brent Moore said. “We’ve had lots of smaller ones with cancellations early, so to finally put together some relays and get out there and compete, I thought they stacked up super well.”
Though the Broncs did not win any races, they grabbed three second-place finishes. Ben Patten ranked second in the 50-meter freestyle. The relay team of Luca Sinclair, Skyler Mayo, Patten and Isaac Otto was the runner up in the 200-meter freestyle relay. And in the 400-meter freestyle relay, Mayo, Bryson Shosten, Otto and Jarret Thompson teamed to place second.
Next Friday and Saturday, Sheridan will compete in another big meet at the Southeast Duals.
Sheridan, Tongue River wrestling compete at Shane Shatto Memorial
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs and Tongue River Eagles competed during the second day of the Shane Shatto Memorial wrestling tournament Saturday in Douglas. Sheridan finished fourth out of 25 teams and had nine wrestlers place. The Eagles were 24th, and neither of their two varsity competitors placed.
The nine Broncs who placed included:
113-pound Cole Reisen took third and handed Sheridan 20 team points. He lost to Natrona County’s Tate Tromble by decision in the semifinal but beat Riverton’s Ezra Hernandez by fall in the consolation semifinal before taking down Laramie’s Liam Knerr by decision in the third-place match.
120-pound Kolten Powers finished third and scored 18 team points. He fell by decision to Darron Provost of Campbell County in the semifinal before beating Sheridan’s Cody Dunham by decision in the consolation semifinal and Thunder Basin’s Ashton Leegaard by decision in the third-place match.
120-pound Dunham placed fifth. After losing to Powers in the consolation semifinals, he beat Natrona County’s Jameson Siemens by major decision in the fifth-place match.
138-pound Rudy Osborne ranked second and scored 26 team points. He beat Campbell County’s Logan Johnson by fall in the semifinals before losing to Douglas’ Keltan Ewing by decision in the first-place match.
145-pound Kelten Crow placed fifth and scored 13 team points. He lost to Douglas’s Rylan Wehr by fall in the consolation semifinal but beat Natrona County’s Jayce Berry by decision in the fifth-place match.
152-pound Dane Steel finished first and scored 27 team points. He won the semifinal by decision over Natrona County’s Billy Brenton and continued rolling with a major-decision victory over Wheatland’s Jake Hicks in the first-place match.
160-pound Terran Grooms placed fourth and gave Sheridan 17 team points. He beat Cheyenne East’s Colby Olson by major decision in the consolation semifinal but lost by major decision to Thermopolis’ Roedy Farrell in the third-place match.
170-pound Colson Coon took first and provided Sheridan with 32 team points. He beat Castle View’s Ian Crabtree by fall in the semifinal and Kelly Walsh’s Noah Hone by fall in the first-place match.
220-pound Jim Strobbe placed fifth and scored 15 team points. He lost to Newcastle/Upton’s Josh Womack by decision in the consolation semifinal but beat Burns/Pine Bluffs’ Cale Haws by fall in the fifth-place match.
Sheridan will host Natrona County at 5 p.m. Thursday. Tongue River heads to the Don Runner Invitational Friday at Wind River.
Sheridan Hawks lose to Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks were swept by Gillette last weekend, dropping the second game of the series 4-2 Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
Parker Norling put the Hawks ahead 1-0 in the first period, but they weren’t able to hold on. The Wild responded with two goals in the second. Sheridan’s Mason Friedrichs tied it 2-2 less than a minute into the third before Gillette went back ahead 12 seconds later and extended its lead to 4-2 halfway through the period.
That’s where the final score sat.
The Hawks will travel to Badlands for a series with the Sabres next weekend. Both Friday and Saturday night’s contests are scheduled for 7:05 p.m.