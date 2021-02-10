Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low -14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High -9F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.