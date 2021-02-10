- Eli Cummins led Tongue River with 15 points.
- “Our boys competed very well, it was just two different halves. They shot 6-for-6 from the 3-point line in the third quarter. We will learn and get better. I have to do a better job of coaching our guys and having them better prepared for whatever a team may throw at us.” — head coach Tyler Hanson
Next game: The Eagles travel to play Wright at 3 p.m. Friday.
Carleigh Reish led Tongue River with 10 points.
“We showed a lot of improvement from the first time we played Sundance. We were able to out-rebound them this time, which is huge. Improvement is a very positive step right now heading into the last part of the season.” — head coach Amanda Cummins
Next game: The Lady Eagles travel to play Wright at 6 p.m. Friday.