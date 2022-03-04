Next game: Sheridan plays Campbell County at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Next game: Sheridan plays Cheyenne East at 3 p.m. Friday.
Toby Schons led Big Horn with 17 points.
“Ugly first half, but I’ll take an ugly win any day in the state tournament,” head coach Cody Ball said.
Next game: The Rams play Wind River at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Garrett Ostler led Tongue River with 15 points.
The win is the Eagles’ first in the state tournament since 2006.
Next game: Tongue River plays Pine Bluffs at 9 p.m. Friday.
Next game: Tongue River plays the winner of Riverside vs. Glenrock 9 a.m. Saturday.