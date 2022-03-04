01-17-22 TR_BH boys recap 02.JPG
Tongue River's Garrett Ostler (11) sprints past Big Horn's Wyatt Brown (12) on a fast break Saturday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Big Horn High School. The Eagles won 76-66.

 Chris Vinel | The Sheridan Press
Broncs vs. Kelly Walsh.png

  • Next game: Sheridan plays Campbell County at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Lady Broncs vs. Central.png

  • Next game: Sheridan plays Cheyenne East at 3 p.m. Friday.

Rams vs. Rocky Mountain.png

  • Toby Schons led Big Horn with 17 points.

  • “Ugly first half, but I’ll take an ugly win any day in the state tournament,” head coach Cody Ball said.

  • Next game: The Rams play Wind River at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Eagles vs. Big Piney.png

  • Garrett Ostler led Tongue River with 15 points.

  • The win is the Eagles’ first in the state tournament since 2006.

  • Next game: Tongue River plays Pine Bluffs at 9 p.m. Friday.

Lady Eagles vs. St. Stephens.png

  • Next game: Tongue River plays the winner of Riverside vs. Glenrock 9 a.m. Saturday. 

