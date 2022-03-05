Frank Sinclair led the Broncs with 20 points.
“The kids did a great job of battling back after a devastating loss yesterday,” coach Jeff Martini said. “I’m proud of their resiliency and effort.”
Next game: Sheridan plays Cheyenne Central at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cheyenne South High School.
Samantha Spielman led the Lady Broncs with 11 points.
“East is a really good basketball team that can put you in a bind multiple ways,” coach Ryan Sullivan said. “We didn’t start out how we needed to, but we continued to compete throughout four frames, which I am really proud of. We started to play good basketball in the second half.”
Next game: The Lady Broncs play Campbell County at 9 a.m. Saturday at Storey Gym in Cheyenne.
Next game: The Eagles play Wind River at 1:30 p.m. at Natrona County High School in Casper.
Cade Butler was the top scorer for the Rams with 18 points.
“I’m incredibly proud of how we played,” coach Cody Ball said. “Wind River was the top team from the west and threw a bunch of different defenses at us. We were able to handle their press, make big plays in big moments and secure a spot in the 2A championship.”
Next game: The Rams play Pine Bluffs at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2A State Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.