Big Horn's Cade Butler (21) shoots the three and draws the foul from Wright's Luis Navarro (4) Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The Rams beat the Panthers 57-46.

  • Frank Sinclair led the Broncs with 20 points.

  • “The kids did a great job of battling back after a devastating loss yesterday,” coach Jeff Martini said. “I’m proud of their resiliency and effort.”

  • Next game: Sheridan plays Cheyenne Central at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cheyenne South High School.

  • Samantha Spielman led the Lady Broncs with 11 points.

  • “East is a really good basketball team that can put you in a bind multiple ways,” coach Ryan Sullivan said. “We didn’t start out how we needed to, but we continued to compete throughout four frames, which I am really proud of. We started to play good basketball in the second half.”

  • Next game: The Lady Broncs play Campbell County at 9 a.m. Saturday at Storey Gym in Cheyenne.

  • Next game: The Eagles play Wind River at 1:30 p.m. at Natrona County High School in Casper.

  • Cade Butler was the top scorer for the Rams with 18 points.

  • “I’m incredibly proud of how we played,” coach Cody Ball said. “Wind River was the top team from the west and threw a bunch of different defenses at us. We were able to handle their press, make big plays in big moments and secure a spot in the 2A championship.”

  • Next game: The Rams play Pine Bluffs at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2A State Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

