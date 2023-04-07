SHERIDAN — More than 1,000 pool players attended the 29th Annual AMOW 8-Ball State Championships March 22-26 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
A total of 55 competitors from the Sheridan area participated in the singles event and 95 Sheridanites competed in the team event.
Chelsea Young from Buffalo placed fourth in the Ladies Ruby Singles Division and Jeremy Harnish from Sheridan placed fourth in the Elite Platinum Singles Division.
Rocky Melger from Sheridan is the 2023 Silver Division state champion.
In the Pewter Division, Buffalo-based "Cowboy Just the Tip" earned second place. The team is comprised of Tyson Littleshield, Brandon Young, Boone Rhoads and John Zezas. Placing third in the Elite Platinum Division were the "Eagles 186 Bandits" comprised of Dave Smith, Kurt Wheeler, Chester Burton, Art Erickson and Mark Dube, all from Sheridan.