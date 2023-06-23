SHERIDAN — The beautiful game is more understood by local players this week than last.
“One. Soccer Schools,” is a program from Santa Barbara, California that hosted a soccer skills camp at Black Tooth Park lasting from Monday to Friday for around 100 kids aged five to 17.
The camp featured directors Darran Jones, a former club player and coach from Wales and Alek Cosio-Altamirano from Texas. Players from Sierra Leone — playing African music over the speaker, Mexico and Ireland were also on the licensed coaching staff. It was their first appearance in Sheridan.
Sheridan High School head coach Wade Kinsey was also present in the early mornings to lend a helping hand — or foot. Kinsey expressed that a soccer camp of this caliber has never set ground in Sheridan.
Kinsey said the soccer camp featured higher-profile coaches than in past camps.
“Let me know when these high-profile coaches show up,” Jones jokingly said in his Welsh accent after Wednesday’s session.
“We pride ourselves on bringing cultures around the world together,” Cosio-Altamirano said. “We believe that’s what football does. It’s the world’s sport. Having kids interact with people from around the world is great for them because they probably wouldn’t have the chance otherwise.”
Cosio-Altamirano added along with soccer skills, the camp also strives to teach responsibility, community integrity and discipline. He was seen wrapping up practice Wednesday. Cosio-Altamirano was giving the players homework — research the internet for a favorite team and watch highlights of players on the team.
Jones, a once coach for the Swansea City Academy — also shared his passion for the sport and background.
“Two decades ago I jumped on a place to spread the soccer gospel in America. I met the right people to spread that message. And now I come to amazing places in order to do that. Without soccer, I would never step foot in Wyoming,” Jones said.
Jones said he was impressed with some of the talent he saw at the camp in Sheridan.
“I’ve seen some great ball striking this morning,” Jones said Wednesday at Black Tooth Park. “The younger they start the better. They’re like sponges. They have so much energy and ideas.”
Cosio-Altamirano said One. Soccer Schools like to run camps near mountain ranges.
“We do a lot of camps in mountain towns. There seems to be a connection between high energy and performance,” Cosio-Altamiran said. “We get to visit honey hole communities that a lot of people never get to see and experience — like Sheridan.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.