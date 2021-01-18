1
Arvada-Clearmont Panthers
0
11
5
10
26
Ten Sleep
17
14
12
13
56
Norris Graves led the Panthers with eight points.
Arvada-Clearmont Panthers
10
8
5
7
32
Meeteetse
22
9
17
3
51
Senior Torrey Veach led Arvada-Clearmont with 13 points.
Next game: The Panthers (1-3) travel to Upton to play at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers
22
Ten Sleep
39
Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers
28
Meeteetse
45
Next game: The Lady Panthers (0-5) travel to Upton to play at 3 p.m. Friday. Quarter scores were not available at press time.
Sheridan swimming and diving finishes Southeast Duals 2-1
SHERIDAN — In Green River Saturday, the Broncs swimming and diving team beat two of its three opponents losing only to Laramie High School by a score of 103-77. Sheridan beat Cheyenne East High School 113-70 and Campbell County High School 132-22.
Isaac Otto won the 100-yard freestyle race with a time of 52.49, which was under the 4A state championship meet qualifying time of 54 seconds, and Otto finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with his time of 1:57.02. Otto’s performance also finished under the 2:01 4A qualifying time.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Skyler Mayo and Bonner Wood finished first and second with times of 25.09 and 25.21, respectively. Tobey Green placed first in the 200-yard backstroke with his time of 1:03.73, though the three’s top-three finishes weren’t within the 4A state qualifying time.
Jarret Thompson and Luca Sinclair each finished in third place to round out the Broncs’ strong individual placings in the top three. Thompson swam a 5:43.19 in the 500-yard freestyle race, while Sinclair swam a 1:13.35 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Sheridan’s relays also earned several top-three placings, as the 200-yard freestyle relay of Mayo, Otto, Coleman Hanchett and Ben Patten finished first with a time of 1:37.26. And the 200-yard medley team of Green, Hanchett, Troy Waugh and Patten finished second with a time of 1:54.88, while the 400-yard freestyle relay of Aiden Milne, Henry Craft, Lincoln Carroll and Joey Harper also placed second with their time of 4:28.56.
Divers Texas Tanner and Rio Tanner placed sixth and eighth with scores of 150.50 and 119.95, respectively.
The Broncs are back in the pool when they travel to Kelly Walsh 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Sheridan wins SHS indoor track and field qualifier; Big Horn, Tongue River have strong showings
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School indoor track team won the Sheridan Indoor Qualifier No. 1 in Casper Saturday with 209.33 points, while Big Horn and Tongue River athletes competed, as well.
Full results from competition can be viewed here and will be included in Tuesday’s paper.
Broncs wrestling wraps Green River Duals 3-0
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan wrestling team followed its 3-0 Friday performance with a 3-0 Saturday performance against Lander Valley, Wheatland and Evanston at the Thomas Soda Ash Memorial tournament in Green River.
Sheridan vs. Lander Valley 78-0
106 — Cole Riesen over Coaltyn Laird by pin (2:00)
113 — Kolten Powers over Aiden Miller by pin (3:03)
120 — Landon Wood over Blaze Laird by pin (2:41)
126 — Ryan Metcalf over Carlos Herrera by decision (5-2)
132 — Dylan Goss over Charles Snyder by pin (2:22)
138 — Reese Osborne over Paxton Rees by pin (1:37)
145 — Dane Steel over Gabe Harris by pin (2:53)
160 — Colson Coon over Lucious Larsen by pin (1:09)
170 — Hayden Crow over Kadin Garcia by pin (0:34)
182 — Brock Steel over Jack Sweeney by decision (7-1)
285 — Justin Vela over Cody Cunningham by pin (2:57)
Sheridan vs. Wheatland 71-5
106 — Cole Riesen over Caden Davis by pin (0:48)
120 — Landon Wood over Hayden Hocker by pin (0:27)
132 — Devin Weber (Wheatland) over Cameron Sanburn by technical fall (15-0)
138 — Reese Osborne over Keegan Meyer by technical fall (15-0)
145 — Dane Steel over Jake Hicks by decision (4-3)
152 — Terran Grooms over Noah Whitfield by decision (7-6)
160 — Colson Coon over Cross Hernandez by pin (0:43)
170 — Hayden Crow over Joseph Mariani by pin (0:26)
220 — Quinton Mangus over Gabe Plante by pin (1:56)
Sheridan vs. Evanston 61-7
106 — Cole Riesen over Walker Wilson by decision (7-6)
113 — Kolten Powers over Ryder Wilson by pin (5:10)
120 — Landon Wood over Kyson Hamilton by pin (1:09)
126 — Dylan Goss over Riley Kohler by pin (0:38)
132 — Brady Roberts (Evanston) over Cole Riesen by major decision (14-3)
138 — Reese Osborne over Kendell Cummings by decision (2-0)
145 — Dane Steel over Juan Cerda by pin (2:57)
152 — Terran Grooms over Rowdy Saavedra by pin (5:36)
160 — Colson Coon over Kody Rex by major decision (13-1)
170 — Hayden Crow over Carson Knight by pin (1:06)
195 — Jim Strobbe over Mayson Erickson by decision (3-0)
220 — Riggan Hoggat over Quinton Mangus by sudden victory 1 (3-1)
285 — Justin Vela over Payt Burton by pin (0:51)
NA3HL Sheridan Hawks win 20 in a row with 9-2 victory over Great Falls
SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks repeated their 9-2 performance from Friday night with another 9-2 win over the Great Falls Americans Saturday night. The win pushes the Hawks’ season record to 21-1 and extends their winning streak to 20 games dating back to Oct. 3.
Sheridan secured its win in the first period, putting up five goals in the opening 20 minutes of play. Forward Taylor Frerichs’ first goal of the season would become the game-winner with assists from fellow forwards Lucas Helland and Luke Desmarais.
Great Falls wouldn’t score until 13:03 of the second period when the Hawks already had a 6-0 lead. Three third-period goals would push Sheridan’s lead to 9-1, and Americans forward Henry Chavez beat goaltender James Downie to score Great Falls’ second goal of the night with just over a minute to play.
Eight Hawks recorded multi-point nights, led by forward Nathan Gilleshammer’s two goals and one assist. Forwards Derek Humphrey, Jacob Cummings and Logan Syrup each scored one goal and had two assists, while forward Blake Billings and defenseman Dakota Kott had a goal and an assist apiece. Defensemen Simon Herz and McCaffrey Billings added two assists each.
Sheridan ranks first in the Frontier Division and in the league with 42 points. The Hawks travel to Cody to play the Yellowstone Quake at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.