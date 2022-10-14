Broncs topple Natrona County in all out battle
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs remain undefeated and secured the top seed for the playoffs in a win against Natrona County High School Friday night on the road.
The Broncs struck first, but Natrona County answered with a score of its own with just one minute, 16 seconds left in the first quarter. The Broncs didn’t waste that time, though, adding another touchdown with just 36 seconds left in the quarter to take a 14-6 lead.
The Broncs struck again with about eight minutes left in the half, cashing in on an interception to make the score 21-6. With a late field goal attempt in the half missed by Natrona, the Broncs went into the break with the lead.
Natrona came out strong in the second half, seeking to steal the momentum. The Casper team scored with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter to make it 21-12 and then took advantage of a Bronc fumble to bring the game even closer — 21-19.
The Broncs responded, though, adding a score early in the fourth quarter to make it a 28-19 ball game.
Natrona wasn’t done fighting. The Casper team earned a field goal, then recovered a Sheridan fumble with about three minutes left in the game — snagging one more chance to win the battle.
Natrona made a big play on a fourth-and-long attempt to keep the drive going, but ultimately turned the ball over on an interception with less than 40 seconds left, securing the Broncs’ victory.
The win puts Sheridan at 8-0 for the season, breaking a streak that saw SHS losing each game at Natrona since 2016. The Broncs will face Campbell County at home Oct. 21 before beginning the playoffs.
Big Horn, Tongue River runners compete at district championship
DAYTON — The Big Horn boys cross-country team earned a district championship victory Friday at the event in Dayton.
Five of the Rams earned All-Conference honors — Ethan Alliot, Gabe Schons, Sander Moog, Soren Moog and Chase Baker.
Big Horn coach Tish Cooper said Tongue River High School did an excellent job hosting the event.
“It was a tough course but fun and great for being able to interact closely with athletes,” Cooper said. “We’re primed and ready to do our best at state.”
Tongue River High School coach Laine Parish said his team of boys finished second, with Al Spotted earning first place as an individual at the meet.
The TRHS girls won the meet and were led by freshman Grace Perkins, who placed second at the event.
Big Horn and Tongue River cross-country teams will travel to Ethete for the state championship on Oct. 22.
A-C volleyball drops contest with Kaycee
CLEARMONT — The Lady Panthers volleyball team dropped a matchup with Kaycee in three sets Friday night (18-25, 9-25, 18-25).
Coach Payton Vrbas said despite the loss the girls played well.
“They really came together today and played a great game,” Vrbas said. “I am very proud of them and how far they have come.
“I can’t wait to see what tomorrow’s games will bring,” she added.
The Lady Panthers will face Midwest on the road Saturday at 10 a.m.
Sheridan cross-country finishes second at conference championship
SHERIDAN — Both the boys and girls Sheridan High School varsity cross-country teams finished in second place behind host Cheyenne Central at the 4A East conference championships Friday.
All-Conference awards went to the runners finishing in the top 10, which for the Broncs included Austin Akers, Landrum Wiley and Robby Miller. Akers finished in second place with a time of 17 minutes, 42 seconds. Wiley finished third, just 3.9 seconds behind Akers. Miller finished in seventh place at 18:38.7.
For the girls, Kayley Alicke finished fifth at 21:30.5, Aly Fehlauer finished ninth at 21:59.5 and Alexa Miller finished 10th at 22:00.2. The three also earned All-Conference honors.
Coach Art Baures said the conditions were very windy, but both the Broncs and Lady Broncs competed well.
Next weekend the SHS teams will head to Ethete for the state championships.
Big Horn volleyball competes at Wright
BIG HORN — Despite a hard-fought battle, the Big Horn Lady Rams lost in four sets to Wright on the road Friday.
The Lady Rams stumbled in the first two sets — 25-20 and 25-19 — before bouncing back to win the third set 25-18. The momentum swung back to Wright in the fourth and final set, which ended with the Lady Rams down 26-24.
Coach Allison Nikont said Ashley Billings went on a good run from the service line and was a go-to for the Lady Rams throughout the night. Saydee Zimmer, Nikont said, consistently works hard for the team and executed her job well Friday.
The loss puts Big Horn at 23-8 on the season.
The Lady Rams will face off next against Greybull Oct. 21 at home.
Lady Eagles lose in four sets to Sundance
DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles lost in four sets to Sundance Friday night (20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 18-25).
The Lady Eagles will look to bounce back in their next matchup against Riverside Saturday at 1 p.m. in Dayton.
No additional information or game statistics were available Friday night.
Lady Bronc volleyball bounce Cheyenne South
SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs volleyball team knocked out another conference opponent Friday with a win over Cheyenne South in four sets.
The Lady Broncs came out strong in the first two sets, winning 25-19 and 25-16, before dropping the third set 23-25. A 25-22 win in the fourth and final set secured the SHS victory.
“It was a great night honoring the lovely Malin family and our fantastic junior high athletes,” coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine said.
Zarpentine said Ryanne Dixon and Brooke Larsen each had six aces on the night and Stevie Baxter led the team with 18 digs. Larsen also racked up 13 kills, with teammate Baxter adding 11.
The Lady Broncs will face Laramie at home Saturday at SHS.