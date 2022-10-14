10-14-22 Powder River Conference 3.jpg
Buy Now

Tongue River High School head cross-country coach Laine Parish high-fives the Tongue River girls team ahead of the Powder River 2A East Conference Championships Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

Broncs topple Natrona County in all out battle

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs remain undefeated and secured the top seed for the playoffs in a win against Natrona County High School Friday night on the road.

Recommended for you