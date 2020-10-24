Campbell County tops Sheridan volleyball
SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs high school volleyball team fell in three sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-22) to Campbell County Friday.
The game was the team’s first since having to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
“We were a little rusty playing for the first time in 20 days, but I thought the kids played a great match and never gave up,” SHS head coach Lori Byrd said. “I was very proud of them!”
The Sheridan team will host Thunder Basin High School at noon Saturday in the regular season finale.
Sundance defeats Lady Rams
BIG HORN — While head coach Allison Nikont said her team came out hard and battled, the Big Horn girls volleyball team met a tough Sundance team Friday night on the road.
The Lady rams lost in three sets (25-12, 29-27, 25-17).
Nikont said Saydee Zimmer and Emma Prior had standout nights.
The Lady Rams finished second in their conference and will play Thursday in Sundance at 4:30 p.m. against the No. 3-seed, which has yet to be determined.
The Lady Rams’ home game against Greybull at 1 p.m. Saturday was canceled due to the snowstorm expected to move through the area.
Big Horn breaks winning streak on the road
BIG HORN — The Rams football team broke its winning streak Friday in a tough matchup against Upton-Sundance on the road.
The Rams went into the game 5-2 (5-1 in conference play), but Upton-Sundance managed to shut out the Rams, scoring 35 points against the Big Horn team.
The loss will likely have seeding implications as teams across the state prep for the playoffs, which begin next week.
Wright, Tongue River battle through 5 sets
DAYTON — The Lady Eagles volleyball team battled through five sets with Wright Friday night, losing 3-2 (14-25, 28-26, 25-20, 17-25, 17-15).
The Tongue River team had a 6-7 record heading into the matchup.
The Lady Eagles will play Saturday, hosting Wind River at 6 p.m. in the last game of the regular season.
ACHS volleyball falls to Hulett
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team fell to 1-6 on the season with a loss to Hulett Friday on the Lady Panthers’ home court.
The ACHS team lost in three sets (25-13, 25-19, 25-10), but will take the court again Saturday when the team plays on the road. The Lady Panthers’ will play at 1 p.m. in Dubois and then at 4 p.m. at Ten Sleep.