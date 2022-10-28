AC volleyball falls to Southeast, tops Guernsey-Sunrise
SHERIDAN — The Lady Panthers of Arvada-Clearmont High School dropped the first matchup at the 1A East regional volleyball tournament in Yoder Friday afternoon but regrouped for the second game.
AC lost in three sets — 25-3, 25-7 and 25-14 — to Southeast.
The Lady Panthers then regrouped to down the Vikings from Guernsey-Sunrise in three sets — 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 — eliminating the Vikings and lengthening their own season.
A-C will face off against the loser of Hulett and Rock River. The matchup Saturday in Yoder will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Big Horn volleyball sweeps way into regional championship
BIG HORN — The Lady Rams of Big Horn High School defeated Niobrara County in three sets Friday before destroying Lingle-Ft.Laramie in the nightcap, solidifying their spot in the 2A East regional championship game.
The Lady Rams started off strong, dominating Niobrara County 25-11, 25-13, 25-13.
In the second game Friday night, Big Horn toppled Lingle-Ft. Laramie, winning again in three sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14.
With the two wins Friday, the Lady Rams move onto the championship game of the 2A East regional tournament set for 3 p.m. Saturday. The girls will play the winner of a matchup between Wright and Burns.
Lady Eagles drop game to No. 1-seed Burns
DAYTON — In a tough start to the 2A East regional tournament Friday, the Tongue River Lady Eagles fell to Burns in the opening round.
The team from Dayton dropped the matchup in four sets — 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19.
The loss bumps the Lady Eagles into the consolation bracket, where they will play the loser of Wright and Pine Bluffs at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Burns. If they can eke out a second win Saturday in a 1:30 p.m. matchup, they’ll play for third place at 4:30 p.m. One more loss will mean the end of the Lady Eagles’ season.
Laramie defeats Lady Broncs at regionals
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Lady Broncs dropped their first matchup of the 4A East Regional Tournament Friday, losing to Laramie in three sets (25-22, 25-13, 25-15).
Sheridan will move on to face Cheyenne Central Saturday at 9 a.m. in Cheyenne. If they win that game, they’ll play again at noon. If they win both games Saturday, the Lady Broncs will play for a third-place finish at 3 p.m.
One more loss will mean the end of the season for the Lady Broncs.