Broncs battle at Strannigan Tourney 

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team started its weekend at the Strannigan Tournament by beating Jackson 60-49 Friday night. The Broncs defeated Rawlins 46-29 Saturday, then lost to Star Valley 58-43 later that day. 

