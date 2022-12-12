Broncs battle at Strannigan Tourney
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team started its weekend at the Strannigan Tournament by beating Jackson 60-49 Friday night. The Broncs defeated Rawlins 46-29 Saturday, then lost to Star Valley 58-43 later that day.
Lady Bronc hoopers off to hot start
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team played at the Strannigan Tournament over the weekend. The Lady Broncs downed Riverton 60-34 Thursday.
Sheridan then beat Jackson 50-5 Friday.
Sheridan continued its winning ways Saturday by beating Rawlins 54-16 and downing Star Valley 44-27.
Bronc swimmers starts season in Laramie
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming team earned third place out of 10 teams at the Laramie Relays Friday. Hosts Laramie won the relays, and Cheyenne Central placed second.
The Broncs placed second in the 200-yard butterfly relay, made up of Ben Forsythe, Josh Fackrell, Bonner Wood and Troy Waugh.
The Broncs then swam the Laramie Pentathlon Saturday. Forsythe was the top Sheridan swimmer in eighth place.
SHS wrestlers place sixth
Rapid City, S.D. — The Sheridan High School wrestling team finished in sixth place out of 44 teams at the Rapid City Invitational Friday and Saturday. The Broncs next compete in Gillette Dec. 16 and 17.
BH starts season undefeated
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team won all three games played over the weekend.
The Rams went 3-0 at the Burn Classic, defeating Lingle-Fort Laramie 67-51 and Wheatland 47-33 Friday night. The Rams then beat Arvada, Colorado, 79-34 Saturday.
AC falls in first game
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball team fell to the Sundance junior varsity team 51-39 Friday night.
The Panthers play their first varsity opponent Dec. 16 at home against Ten Sleep at 4 p.m.
Lady Panthers win first game of season
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team fell 45-42 against the Sundance JV team Friday night in an overtime game at the Bobcat Invitational in Upton.
The Lady Panthers bounced back with a 37-26 win Saturday against the Spearfish freshman team out of South Dakota. Arvada-Clearmont then fell to the Sheridan freshman team 41-18 later that day.
Hawks split series
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks beat Great Falls in overtime Friday night 5-4. Sheridan then dropped Saturday night’s game 3-2. Both games were played at the M&M’s Center. Wyatt Noble shot the game winner 38 seconds into overtime.
Bobcats on to semifinal game
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team soundly defeated William & Mary 55-7 Friday night.
Former Sheridan Broncs Garrett Coon and Coy Steel contributed in the home playoff win. Coon rushed for 61 yards on 10 carries. Steel caught a 39 yard reception in his last collegiate home game.
Montana State faces South Dakota State on the road Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN 2.
The winner will either face North Dakota State or Incarnate Word in the national championship game in Frisco, Texas Jan. 8.