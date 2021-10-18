Sheridan volleyball falls to Laramie
SHERIDAN — After a Friday victory, the Sheridan Lady Broncs were swept 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-12) by Laramie Saturday, dropping their record to 9-18. Laramie holds a dominant 24-2 record.
Reese Anderson led Sheridan with five kills, and Gennah Deutscher added six digs.
The Lady Broncs return to action at home Friday. They play Campbell County at 6 p.m.
Sheridan cross-country competes at conference meet in Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School cross-country runners had to wait an extra day to run at their conference meet in Gillette after their Friday meet was postponed due to snow. When athletes finally raced Saturday, the Broncs finished second out of five teams while the Lady Broncs placed third out of five.
Sheridan had two boys and two girls rank in the top 10 and thus earn All-Conference finishes. Austin Akers was second, and Robby Miller was seventh. Alexa Miller was sixth, and Maggie Turpin was 10th. Alyssa Fehlauer followed just behind in 11th place.
Sheridan next runs Saturday in Ethlete for the 4A State Championship. The races are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Sheridan swim competes in Gillette Invitational
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs finished seventh out of 19 teams at the Gillette Invitational. Sheridan tallied 220 points. Laramie, the first place team, recorded 502 points.
The Lady Broncs did not take first in any event, but they did grab multiple top-10 finishes.
Olivia Dannhaus placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke for Sheridan’s highest finish of the day. Dannhaus also finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.
Both Lady Broncs divers — Maggie Moseley and Emily Walton — finished in the top 10. Moseley was fifth, and Walton was seventh.
Three Sheridan relay teams also had success.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Isabel Cleland, Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan and Sydney Black claimed sixth.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Black, Lilly Mountain, Alexa Rambur and Kyrra Fenton placed 10th.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Morgan, Abbie Walton, Cleland and Dannhaus teamed to finish seventh.
The Lady Broncs return to Gillette Friday and Saturday for their conference meet.
Big Horn volleyball falls to Moorcroft
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams lost a tough one to Moorcroft 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22) Saturday on their home floor.
After losing back-to-back close sets, Big Horn pulled away with the third set, 25-16, to force a fourth. It dropped the fourth, another close set, to solidify the loss.
Saydee Zimmer paced the Lady Rams with 15 kills. Emma Prior finished with team highs in assists (34) and service aces (five).
Big Horn (15-12-2) also plays its next match at home, a 2 p.m. Friday contest against Sundance.
Tongue River volleyball falls to Riverside
DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles lost Saturday to a Riverside team that is undefeated for the last six weeks.
The Lady Eagles were held to 15 points or less in each set in a 3-0 loss (25-15, 25-13, 25-9). Their record dropped to 8-9-3.
Tongue River’s next match will serve as the team’s Senior Night. The action will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Tongue River High School.
Arvada-Clearmont volleyball loses two
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers fell in both its matches on the road Saturday, first to Midwest and then to Hanna-Elk Mountain.
They took the third set, 25-22, from Midwest but lost the overall match 3-1. Then, they were swept (25-16, 27-25, 25-21) by Hanna-Elk Mountain.
Arvada-Clearmont’s next match will be its final home contest of the season. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
Sheridan Hawks lose to Great Falls
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks suffered a loss Friday to the Great Falls Americans and their offensive storm at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center, 10-3.
Great Falls scored the first goal of the game 20 seconds into the first period. After Sheridan tied it six minutes later, the Americans recorded the next five goals. They tallied four in the first and added one in the second to take a 6-1 lead into the third period.
They fired four more goals bookended by Hawks’ scores in the final period to make it 10-3.
Sheridan used three goaltenders, and all three allowed goals. Both teams took exactly 50 shots.
Next Friday and Saturday, the Hawks travel to Cody for a weekend series against the Yellowstone Quake. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.