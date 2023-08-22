SHS boys tennis finishes day unblemished
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams hosted Natrona County and Kelly Walsh Friday. The boys and girls teams dominated Natrona County and won every match. The boys team also went undefeated against Kelly Walsh. The Lady Broncs narrowly lost 3-2. Sheridan will face Torrington on the road Tuesday, Aug. 22.
SHS golfing in Casper
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf team started an invitational in Casper Monday and will continue Tuesday.
After day one, Garrett Spielman leads the boys team with a 74 and sits in third place with Anderson Murray right behind with 83. The Lady Broncs are led by Shelbi Gardner with 79, who's tied for first. The Lady Broncs are in second place. The boys team is placed fifth.
BHPC hosts games
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted a pair of games Sunday. Big Horn Beverage defeated WYTX 11-5 in the Wyoming Orthopedic and Spine Match. The MVP was Bob Brotheton of Big Horn Beverage and the best playing pony was “Eclipse” played by Kim Warren, owned by Joe Fitzsimons.
Hair Skin and Lounge dfeated Sheridan Seed Co. 11-6 in the San Pedro Ranch Cup. The MVP was Kaile Roos of Hair Skin Lounge. The best playing pony was “Fernet” played by Whistle Uys.
The Big Horn Polo Club will host another pair of games Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Big Horn Lions Club to host golf fundraiser
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Lions Club is hosting a golf fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Powder Horn Golf Course.
The shotgun start will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be prizes for longest putt, drive and closest to pin on five holes.
The cost is 75 dollars for Powder Horn members and 175 for non-members and dinner is included. Funds will help the following services:
- Scholarships for High School Graduates
- Preschool vision screening for all the public and private schools in the
- Vision services for persons in financial need,
- Funding school programs to send school children to national competitions,
Supporting the Wyoming Girls School,
- Maintaining the Mt, Hope Cemetery
- Kids Fishing day
- and other community services.