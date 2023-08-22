sports collage stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHS boys tennis finishes day unblemished

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams hosted Natrona County and Kelly Walsh Friday. The boys and girls teams dominated Natrona County and won every match. The boys team also went undefeated against Kelly Walsh. The Lady Broncs narrowly lost 3-2. Sheridan will face Torrington on the road Tuesday, Aug. 22.

