Lady Rams compete in Gillette
GILLETTE — Big Horn High School Volleyball split their first two games of the Gillette Invitational Friday.
The girls lost their first match 2-0 (25-19, 25-20) to Thunder Basin and beat St. Thomas More 2-0 (25-16, 25-19).
The Lady Rams closed day one of two with a match against Douglas and will finish the Gillette Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Rams' next tournament is their own Sept. 8-9 at Big Horn High School.
Broncs volleyball takes on Gillette Invitational
GILLETTE — Lady Broncs volleyball finished the first day of the Gillette Invitational 1-2.
The girls fell to Rapid City Christian 0-2 (17-25, 14-25), beat Glenrock 2-0 (25-13, 25-14) and lost to Scottsbluff 0-2 (20-25, 15-25).
SHS volleyball will wrap up the Gillette Invitational Saturday before heading to Casper to take on Natrona County Sept. 8.
Broncs golf hits the links in Buffalo
BUFFALO — Sheridan High School's girl golfers followed up a strong first day of the Buffalo Invitational by bringing home the tournament win.
Shelbi Gardner, Gabi Wright and Camryn Wagner led the way and finished individually in second, third and fourth, respectively. The ladies shot 516 as a team over the two-day tournament.
On the boys' side, Garrett Spielman entered Friday as the individual leader at the Buffalo Invitational. Spielman shot a 77 on the second day of the tournament and finished second individually. He led the way for the boys to finish third as a team, shooting 659.
SHS golfers will hit the links next at the East Qualifier in Gillette Sept. 6-7.
SHS boys and girls XC win in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, SD — Sheridan High School cross country are coming home with team wins from both the boys' and girls' teams.
Landrum Wiley led the way for the boys, finishing in 16:07 and second overall. Jacob Alicke and Aadan Luna rounded out the boys' top three runners, finishing ninth and 11th overall with just four seconds between pair.
Kayley Alicke was the girls' lead runner Friday, finishing in 19:21 and third overall. Aly Fehlauer and Alexa Miller rounded out the girls' top three runners, finishing 11th and 13th overall.
SHS runners will hit the course in Bozeman, MT, Sept. 9.
Gray has another strong day on the course
WORLAND — Big Horn High School golfer Sydni Gray, the school's lone varsity golfer this season, brought home sixth place at Worland.
Gray shot another low score with a 117, head coach Lamont Clabaugh said.
Gray and her JV teammates, Mason Atherton and Hattie Cherry, will hit the links in Lusk Sept. 8-9.
TRXC crosses Buffalo
BUFFALO — The Tongue River Eagles cross country teams continued to make progress at the Buffalo Invitational.
Grace Perkins led the way for the Eagles girls with a time of 23:08. The girls finished fifth as a team.
Isaiah Cote led the way for the Eagles boys finishing in 18:42. The boys finished eighth as a team.
Head coach Tim Maze said the Eagles will compete at full strength for the first time this season at the Big Horn Invitational Sept. 8.
Sheridan tennis competes in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE — The Sheridan High School girls and boys tennis teams competed Thursday in Cheyenne against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central. The boys and girls defeated Cheyenne East with a final score of 5-0.
Individual match results against Cheyenne East are as follows:
Boys Singles
• Peter Jost defeated Eli Andrew, 6-0, 6-0
• Sean Brown defeated Armond Hernandez, 6-1, 6-1
Boys Doubles
• Landis Zevrosky and Ben Bujans defeated Aiden Bolender and Landon Schutz, 6-1, 6-3
• Aaron Bujans and Shaw Walker defeated Peyton Seelye, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2
• Carter Gray and Bridger Mortensen defeated Bridler Woods and Kaden Sutherland, 6-1, 6-2
Girls Singles
• Madi Katschke defeated Finley Kastens, 6-0, 6-2
• Ali Ligocki defeated Ashley Smith 6-1, 6-0
Girls Doubles
• May Lawson and Avery Quarterman defeated Ann Courtney and Pacoma Arago 6-2, 6-1
• Brooke Alexander and Abby Venn defeated Madi Artery and Ava Sandoval, 6-2, 6-2
• Lexi Clark and Georgia Gould defeated Zi McMullen and Adyson Harmon, 6-0, 6-1
Sheridan boys tennis fell to Cheyenne Central 5-0. The girls lost 4-1 with Liv Katschke and Georgia Gould taking the only match win.
TR volleyball competes at Wind River tournament
PAVILLION — Tongue River volleyball kicked off the Wind River tournament and finished Friday 1-2.
The Eagles defeated Wind River 2-0 (25-10, 25-12), lost to Greybull 1-2, (15-25, 25-18, 12-15) and lost to Dubois 1-2 (18-25, 25-20, 13-15).
The Eagles wrap up the Wind River tournament Saturday before the Big Horn tournament Sept. 8-9.
TR football shuts out Hot Springs County
DAYTON — Tongue River football kicked off the regular season by defending their home field with a shutout win over Hot Springs County.
The Eagles won behind the arm of Carter Maslowski, who threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and the play of Caleb Kilbride, who caught a touchdown, nailed a 33-yard field goal and recovered a fumble.
The Eagles will look to defeat in a road game against Glenrock Sept. 8.
Big Horn football loses heartbreaker
LOVELL — Big Horn football fell to Lovell 33-27 in a double overtime thriller in a rematch of the 2A State Title game.
Gavin Stafford got the Rams off to a hot start with a long receiving touchdown, which Lovell answered with a touchdown of their own. The game was back and forth and Lovell scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game before ultimately taking the win in the second overtime.
Big Horn will host Upton-Sundance for the Rams' home opener Sept. 8.