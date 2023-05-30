Rough Stock_DM 002.jpg
Wade Sankey, owner of Sankey Rodeo and Pheno Genetics, makes his way around the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to check on all the rough stock after a brief rain storm Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Irish Eyes, left, and Black Tie, right, are two horses to keep an eye at this years rodeo.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Troopers battle in Gillette tourney

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team had a winning holiday weekend as they took home three victories and lost a pair in Gillette at the Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament.

