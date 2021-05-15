Several Big Horn, Tongue River boys, girls golfers in top 10 after day one of conference competition
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn and Tongue River high schools golf teams traveled to Cheyenne for the first day of their conference tournament Friday, and three Rams and one Lady Ram sit in the top 10 while two Eagles and three Lady Eagles played to top 10 positions as well.
Big Horn’s Zerah Allen ranks 11th for the Lady Rams, while Hayden Tellez leads the boys conference with a score of 83. Matt Melin finished day one close behind Tellez in third, and Garrett Baker finished fourth.
Lady Eagles Hanna Hill, Annie Keller and Addi Rosics rank seventh, eighth and ninth after the first day. Eagles Finn Kerns is sixth, while Braxton Tremain ranks eighth.
Both teams will finish their conference competition at Cheyenne Country Club Saturday.
County’s track teams compete at regional meets
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s track teams traveled to Torrington or Casper Friday to compete in the first day of their regional meets. Sheridan High School ran, threw and jumped at Kelly Walsh, while Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont competed at Torrington.
Results were unavailable at press time, though complete regional results will be available in Monday’s edition of The Sheridan Press and online at thesheridanpress.com.