Don King Days Polo Tourney underway
BIG HORN — The first round of Don King Days Polo Tournament games was played Sunday. It all started with the Hand Therapy of Wyoming Cup Sunday afternoon. Hammer Chevrolet defeated Java Moon 5-4. The MVP of the game was Kalie Roos for Hammer Chevrolet and the best playing pony was “Li’l Brat” played by Hector Halindo, owned by Joey Casey. Avery Evans, Troy Lequerica and Orrin Connell were also on the winning team.
Polo action resumed with the First Northern Bank of Wyoming Cup Sunday afternoon. Big Horn Beverage/ Coca-Cola defeated Sheridan Seed 6-5 in overtime. Gillian Johnston was named MVP, and the best playing pony was “Cowgirl”, owned by Catlin Dix. Jim Ulibarri, Katie George and Will Johnston also played part in the overtime victory.
The Don King Days Polo Tournament continues Wednesday with Wyo Ag facing Casimiro at 1 p.m. and Evergreen faces Team Bay at 3 p.m.
Rancho Mucho Dinero wins Friday Night Lights
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Polo Club featured Friday Night Lights Aug 26. Three teams played each other for two periods each, for a total of six chukkers.
Rancho Mucho Dinero were the winners for both games, beating Got Yet Back 3-0 and defeating Wyo Ag 3-1. Wyo Ag split the pair of games for second place, while Got Yer Back trailed behind in third place. Rancho Mucho Dinero was run by Robin Johnson, Bob Brotherton, DeeDee Connell and Carter Nix.
Dirt track racing crowned winners Sunday
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Speedway hosted several races Sunday.
Eli Davidson won the ages 5-8 Quarter Midgets race. Mac Davidson won the ages 9-14 Quarter Midgets race. Taylor Harmon won an eight-lap race in the 4-cylinder cars and trucks category. Dean Larson won the 15-lap WISSOTA Mod Four race. Jeremy Castro beat 11 other racers in the WISSOTA Street Stock race. Tony Leiker was victorious over 17 other racers in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods race. Lastly, Bart Taylor won the 15-lap IMCA Modified race.