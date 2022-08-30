Polo
Clearwater's Gonzalo Teves, left, and Parrot Heads' Martin Huertas battle it out on the polo pitch during the Everglades Challenge at the Flying H Polo Club Saturday, July 23, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Don King Days Polo Tourney underway

BIG HORN — The first round of Don King Days Polo Tournament games was played Sunday. It all started with the Hand Therapy of Wyoming Cup Sunday afternoon. Hammer Chevrolet defeated Java Moon 5-4. The MVP of the game was Kalie Roos for Hammer Chevrolet and the best playing pony was “Li’l Brat” played by Hector Halindo, owned by Joey Casey. Avery Evans, Troy Lequerica and Orrin Connell were also on the winning team.

