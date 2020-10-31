SHERIDAN — In its first game back from enduring COVID-19 positive tests and quarantine, the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks were beating the Yellowstone Quake 5-0 at press time, sitting comfortably ahead of the hosts in the second period.
Zach Brydges started off scoring for the Hawks, assisted by Luke Desmarais.
Stepan Ruta and Blake Billings filed in a second goal at the start of the second period, followed by Justin Schwartzmiller (Zach Carson, Ruta), Logan Syrup and Schwartzmiller.
If the Hawks seal the deal Friday evening, it will improve the team's record to 4-1 on the season. The team faces the Quake again Saturday at Riley Arena in Cody.