Kickoff times announced for football playoffs
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn and Sheridan High School football teams know their opponents and kickoff times for the first round of playoffs Friday, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced this weekend.
The 2A East’s No. 4-seeded Rams will travel to Lyman to play the 2A West’s No. 1 Lyman High School at 1 p.m. Friday.
The 4A’s No. 4 Sheridan Broncs will host No. 5 Rock Springs at Homer Scott Field at 5 p.m. Friday.
Tongue River volleyball ends regular season with win over Moorcroft
DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles volleyball team beat Moorcroft High School in five sets Monday night in their final regular season game before the 2A Northeast Regional tournament.
The Lady Eagles battled back and forth with the Wolves, ultimately winning by scores of 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10.
All four seniors — Sydnee Pitman, Izzy Carbert, Emma Scammon and Lexi Weaver — contributed to the 3-2 win, head coach Janelle Manore said.
“The team played well, and it is always fun for the seniors to win on senior night,” Manore said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “... Each of them bring something special to the team and will be missed.”
Tongue River travels to Sundance Thursday for the 2A Northeast Regional competition.
Sheridanites compete at RMAC
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduates and siblings Sylvia and Tim Brown competed as Black Hills State University freshman cross-country runners in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last weekend.
Sylvia Brown finished in 31st place for the women's division. Tim Brown finished in 70th place with a time of 27 minutes, 40.2 seconds.
"It was great to see our teams in uniform and competing again," said BHSU coach Scott Foley. "With the RMAC Championships being only our second meet of the season, I don't believe anyone knew what to expect. We had a lot of young, first-timers out on the course today and the experience they gained will pay off down the road for us."
The RMAC Championships wraps up a short season for the cross-country teams.