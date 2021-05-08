SHS boys and girls golf win Scoop Shovelin Invitational
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls emerged on top of the score sheets at their annual spring Scoop Shovelin Invitational at Kendrick Golf Course on Friday.
Sheridan led the boys standings with a score of 316 and the girls standings with a score of 239.
“It is fun to win our home tournament on both the girls and the boys side,” head coach Kaelee Saner said. “We had 18 athletes show up to play today, and they got better and had fun.”
Sheridan High School had four boys in the top ten individual scorers including Brayden James in first place with a score of 74; Alex Sanders in fifth place with a score of 79; Sean Sanders tied for seventh place with a score of 81; and Brock Owings tied for ninth place with a score 82.
The high school also had four girls in the top-ten individual scores, including Samantha Spielman in second place with a score of 75; Katie Jorgenson in fifth place with a score of 80; Izzy Laird tied for seventh place with a score of 84; and Gabi Wright tied for 10th place with a score of 86.
“I am so proud of our athletes today,” Saner said. “They have put a lot of time and effort into practice this season, and it is showing and paying off. … We have had an up and down season when it comes to practice due to the weather. But they all continue to show up in the rain, snow or sun to get better.”
Sheridan will play with Gillette next Thursday.
“I am excited for next week’s practice and conference the following Monday and Tuesday.” Saner said. “I am sure lucky to be called ‘coach’ by these athletes. They sure make it fun and rewarding.”
Sheridan finishes regular season at Camel Qualifier
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field team took several athletes to the Camel Qualifier at Gillette High School Friday in their final regular season track and field meet of the season before regional competition.
“I really liked how we closed out the season,” head coach Taylor Kelting said. “We stayed healthy and are excited going into regionals next week.”
Below are the top-eight finishes of the Broncs and Lady Broncs in each event.
Sheridan will compete at the 4A East regional meet at Kelly Walsh next Friday.
Girls
1,600-meter run
Fourth place: Jaylynn Morgan — 5 minutes, 47.76 seconds
Shot put
Second place: Alex Cameron — 41 feet, 1 inch
Eighth place: Maggie McStay — 38-5
Discus
Third place: Maggie McStay — 106 feet, 4 inches
Fourth place: Hanah Sullivan — 116-8
Fifth place: Gennah Deutcher — 117
Sixth place: Jaylynn Morgan — 111-4
Boys
Shot put
Second place: Gaige Vielhauer — 56 feet, 9 inches
Fourth place: Texas Tanner — 47-4
Fifth place: Matthew Ingalls — 46-8
Eighth place: Quinton Mangus — 47-11
Discus
First place: Texas Tanner — 164 feet, 2 inches
Second place: Gaige Vielhauer — 162-5
Fourth place: Quinton Mangus — 145-5
Sixth place: Matthew Ingalls — 124-10
Big Horn takes first in four events at Bulldog Invite
BIG HORN — Big Horn’s track teams took first in four events at the 2021 Bulldog Invite in Sundance on Friday, including the 4x400-meter relay for both boys and girls teams.
The top performance for the girls was the first place win of Peyton McLaughlin, Kelanie Lamb, Lauren Smith and Ashley Billing with a time of 4 minutes and 51 seconds in the 4x400-meter relay.
For the boys, Will Huckeba took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.72 seconds. McCaffrey Billings took first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 19.48 seconds. The team of Riley Green, Dawson Richards, Jax Zimmer and Will Huckeba won the 4x400-meter relay with a school-record time of 3 minutes and 32 seconds.
“We had lots of personal records and gutsy performances throughout the day,” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “We got a great group of kids that have shown a lot of support for each other, and I feel great about what we can potentially accomplish these next two weeks.”
The Rams and Lady Rams will compete at Torrington in the 2A East regional meet next Friday.
Girls
100-meter dash
Second place: Rachel Bishop — 14.16 seconds
200-meter dash
13th place: Avery Rader — 33.21 seconds
800-meter run
Third place: Peyton McLaughlin — 2 minutes and 35 seconds
Fourth place: Rachel Bishop — 2 minutes and 38 seconds
4x400-meter relay
First place: Peyton McLaughlin, Kelanie Lamb, Lauren Smith and Ashley Billings — 4 minutes and 51 seconds
4x800-meter relay
Second place: Elizabeth Foley, Kelanie Lamb, Avery Rader and Lauren Smith — 12 minutes and 25 seconds
Long jump
Sixth place: Ashley Billings — 13 feet and six inches
Seventh place: Lauren Smith — 13 feet and three inches
Boys
100-meter dash
First place: Will Huckeba — 11.72 seconds
Sixth place: Clarence Ter Haar — 13.07 seconds
Eighth place: Cooper Garber — 13.27 seconds
10th place: Cade Baker — 13.81 seconds
11th place: Ethan Weiss — 13.81 seconds
200-meter dash
Second place: Riley Green — 24.50 seconds
Third place: Jax Zimmer — 24.84 seconds
Fifth place: Bryce Morris — 25.21 seconds
Seventh place: Clarence Ter Haar — 26.63 seconds
Eighth place: Cooper Garber — 27.03 seconds
10th place: Cade Baker — 27.61 seconds
11th place: Connor Morris — 27.99 seconds
400-meter dash
Third place: Bryce Morris — 56.84 seconds
Seventh place: Ethan Alliot — 1 minute and 2 seconds
1,600-meter run
Second place: Ethan Alliott — 5 minutes and 5 seconds
Fifth place: Cade Butler — 5 minutes and 16 seconds
110-meter hurdles
First place: McCaffrey Billings — 19.48 seconds
300-meter hurdles
Second place: McCaffrey Billings — 45.99 seconds
Third place: Christian Walker — 46.69 seconds
4x100-meter relay
Second place: Cade Baker, Connor Morris, Cooper Garber, Clarence Ter Haar — 50.16 seconds
4x400-meter relay
First place: Riley Green, Dawson Richards, Jax Zimmer, Will Huckeba — 3 minutes and 32 seconds
4x800-meter relay
Second place: Cade Butler, Caleb Gibson, Ethan Alliott, Cody Baker - 9 minutes and 24 seconds
High jump
Fifth place (jumpoff): Bryce Morris — 5 feet, 3inches
Seventh place: Troy Schons — 5 feet, 1 inch
Boys long jump
Second place: McCaffrey Billings — 17 feet, 7 inches
Fourth place: James Richards — 15 feet, 3.5 inches
Tongue River wraps regular season in Thermopolis
DAYTON — The Tongue River track and field team traveled to Thermopolis Friday to compete in their final regular season meet before regionals next weekend.
“It was a great meet with schools we don’t always see and solid competition,” head coach Steve Hanson said. “... Huge day for the girls and their positive attitude is a major part of their success.
“It’s a great day to be an Eagle,” Hanson continued. “I think with regional track next week, the team is primed for a great showing.”
Hanson said the times and distances from the track and field athletes today showed they are peaking at the right time, and the head coach credits his assistants with the team’s success.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles will compete at Torrington in the 2A East regional meet next Friday.
Below are the results from the top-eight finishes of the Eagles and Lady Eagles in each event.
Girls
100-meter dash
First place: Addie Pendergast — 12.28 seconds
Second place: Carleigh Reish — 12.76
Fifth place: Grace Sopko — 12.98
200-meter dash
First place: Carleigh Reish — 26.39 seconds
Fifth place: Grace Sopko — 27.32
800-meter run
First place: Addie Pendergast — 2:27.72 seconds
Seventh place: Izzy Carbert — 2:49.66
1,600-meter run
Seventh place: Lizzie Heser — 6 minutes, 44.33 seconds
4x100-meter relay
First place: Athletes names unavailable on results sheet — 52.79 seconds
4x400-meter relay
Second place: Athletes names unavailable on results sheet — 4 minutes, 19.16 seconds
300-meter hurdles
Seventh place: Jane Pendergast — 53.81 seconds
High jump
Third place: Carleigh Reish — 4 feet, 10 inches
Triple jump
Fourth place: Maddy Hill — 31 feet, 7.25 inches
Sixth place: Katy Kalasinsky — 31-2
Long jump
Second place: Carleigh Reish — 15 feet, 4.25 inches
Eighth place: Izzy Carbert — 13-7
Discus
First place: Sydnee Pitman — 94 feet, 9 inches
Shot put
Fifth place: Emma Scammon — 30 feet, 7 inches
Boys
100-meter dash
Third place: Scott Arizona — 11.30 seconds
Fifth place: Greg Bolds — 11.43
200-meter dash
Fourth place: Garrett Ostler — 23.66 seconds
Eighth place: Greg Bolds — 23.95
400-meter dash
Second place: Garrett Ostler — 51.38 seconds
800-meter run
Fourth place: Al Spotted — 2 minutes, 12.04 seconds
1,600-meter run
Fifth place: Al Spotted — 4 minutes, 59.96 seconds
Seventh place: Isaiah Cotes — 5:09.79
3,200-meter run
First place: Wyatt Ostler — 10 minutes, 15 seconds
Fifth place: Jason Baron — 11:15.43
4x100-meter relay
Sixth place: Athletes names unavailable on results sheet — 46.91 seconds
4x400-meter relay
Second place: Athletes names unavailable on results sheet — 3 minutes, 43.29 seconds
300-meter hurdles
Fifth place: Javin Walker — 44.64 seconds
Eighth place: Caleb Kilbride — 46.5
High jump
Seventh place (tie): Caleb Kilbride — 5 feet, 8 inches
Long jump
Fourth place: Garrett Ostler — 18 feet, 3 inches
Discus
Second place: Jacob Knobloch — 131 feet, 5 inches
Shot put
First place: Jacob Knobloch — 46 feet, 9 inches
Smith performs well at Bulldog Invite
CLEARMONT — Treylah Smith, the one and only competitor for the Arvada-Clearmont track team at the 2021 Bulldog Invite in Sundance, performed well in the final event before regionals.
Smith placed seventh in the 100 meter dash with a time of 15.70 seconds, according to Coach Tim Rowe. She also took 10th in the long jump with a jump of 12 feet and 4 inches.
Smith took 18th in discus with a throw of 60 feet and four inches.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers will compete in Torrington in the 1A East regional meet next Friday.