SHS boys and girls golf win Scoop Shovelin Invitational

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls emerged on top of the score sheets at their annual spring Scoop Shovelin Invitational at Kendrick Golf Course on Friday.

Sheridan led the boys standings with a score of 316 and the girls standings with a score of 239.

“It is fun to win our home tournament on both the girls and the boys side,” head coach Kaelee Saner said. “We had 18 athletes show up to play today, and they got better and had fun.”

Sheridan High School had four boys in the top ten individual scorers including Brayden James in first place with a score of 74; Alex Sanders in fifth place with a score of 79; Sean Sanders tied for seventh place with a score of 81; and Brock Owings tied for ninth place with a score 82.

The high school also had four girls in the top-ten individual scores, including Samantha Spielman in second place with a score of 75; Katie Jorgenson in fifth place with a score of 80; Izzy Laird tied for seventh place with a score of 84; and Gabi Wright tied for 10th place with a score of 86.

“I am so proud of our athletes today,” Saner said. “They have put a lot of time and effort into practice this season, and it is showing and paying off. … We have had an up and down season when it comes to practice due to the weather. But they all continue to show up in the rain, snow or sun to get better.”

Sheridan will play with Gillette next Thursday.

“I am excited for next week’s practice and conference the following Monday and Tuesday.” Saner said. “I am sure lucky to be called ‘coach’ by these athletes. They sure make it fun and rewarding.”

Sheridan finishes regular season at Camel Qualifier 

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field team took several athletes to the Camel Qualifier at Gillette High School Friday in their final regular season track and field meet of the season before regional competition.

“I really liked how we closed out the season,” head coach Taylor Kelting said. “We stayed healthy and are excited going into regionals next week.” 

Below are the top-eight finishes of the Broncs and Lady Broncs in each event. 

Sheridan will compete at the 4A East regional meet at Kelly Walsh next Friday.

Girls 

1,600-meter run 

  • Fourth place: Jaylynn Morgan — 5 minutes, 47.76 seconds

Shot put 

  • Second place: Alex Cameron — 41 feet, 1 inch 

  • Eighth place: Maggie McStay — 38-5

Discus 

  • Third place: Maggie McStay — 106 feet, 4 inches 

  • Fourth place: Hanah Sullivan — 116-8

  • Fifth place: Gennah Deutcher — 117 

  • Sixth place: Jaylynn Morgan — 111-4

Boys 

Shot put

  • Second place: Gaige Vielhauer — 56 feet, 9 inches 

  • Fourth place: Texas Tanner — 47-4

  • Fifth place: Matthew Ingalls — 46-8

  • Eighth place: Quinton Mangus — 47-11

Discus 

  • First place: Texas Tanner — 164 feet, 2 inches 

  • Second place: Gaige Vielhauer — 162-5

  • Fourth place: Quinton Mangus — 145-5

  • Sixth place: Matthew Ingalls — 124-10

Big Horn takes first in four events at Bulldog Invite

BIG HORN — Big Horn’s track teams took first in four events at the 2021 Bulldog Invite in Sundance on Friday, including the 4x400-meter relay for both boys and girls teams.

The top performance for the girls was the first place win of Peyton McLaughlin, Kelanie Lamb, Lauren Smith and Ashley Billing with a time of 4 minutes and 51 seconds in the 4x400-meter relay.

For the boys, Will Huckeba took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.72 seconds. McCaffrey Billings took first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 19.48 seconds. The team of Riley Green, Dawson Richards, Jax Zimmer and Will Huckeba won the 4x400-meter relay with a school-record time of 3 minutes and 32 seconds.

“We had lots of personal records and gutsy performances throughout the day,” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “We got a great group of kids that have shown a lot of support for each other, and I feel great about what we can potentially accomplish these next two weeks.”

The Rams and Lady Rams will compete at Torrington in the 2A East regional meet next Friday.

Girls

100-meter dash

  • Second place: Rachel Bishop — 14.16 seconds

200-meter dash

  • 13th place: Avery Rader — 33.21 seconds

800-meter run

  • Third place: Peyton McLaughlin — 2 minutes and 35 seconds

  • Fourth place: Rachel Bishop — 2 minutes and 38 seconds

4x400-meter relay

  • First place: Peyton McLaughlin, Kelanie Lamb, Lauren Smith and Ashley Billings — 4 minutes and 51 seconds

4x800-meter relay

  • Second place: Elizabeth Foley, Kelanie Lamb, Avery Rader and Lauren Smith — 12 minutes and 25 seconds

Long jump

  • Sixth place: Ashley Billings — 13 feet and six inches

  • Seventh place: Lauren Smith — 13 feet and three inches

Boys

100-meter dash

  • First place: Will Huckeba — 11.72 seconds

  • Sixth place: Clarence Ter Haar — 13.07 seconds

  • Eighth place: Cooper Garber — 13.27 seconds

  • 10th place: Cade Baker — 13.81 seconds

  • 11th place: Ethan Weiss — 13.81 seconds

200-meter dash

  • Second place: Riley Green — 24.50 seconds

  • Third place: Jax Zimmer — 24.84 seconds

  • Fifth place: Bryce Morris — 25.21 seconds

  • Seventh place: Clarence Ter Haar — 26.63 seconds

  • Eighth place: Cooper Garber — 27.03 seconds

  • 10th place: Cade Baker — 27.61 seconds

  • 11th place: Connor Morris — 27.99 seconds

400-meter dash

  • Third place: Bryce Morris — 56.84 seconds

  • Seventh place: Ethan Alliot — 1 minute and 2 seconds

1,600-meter run

  • Second place: Ethan Alliott — 5 minutes and 5 seconds

  • Fifth place: Cade Butler — 5 minutes and 16 seconds

110-meter hurdles

  • First place: McCaffrey Billings — 19.48 seconds

300-meter hurdles

  • Second place: McCaffrey Billings — 45.99 seconds

  • Third place: Christian Walker — 46.69 seconds

4x100-meter relay

  • Second place: Cade Baker, Connor Morris, Cooper Garber, Clarence Ter Haar — 50.16 seconds

4x400-meter relay

  • First place: Riley Green, Dawson Richards, Jax Zimmer, Will Huckeba — 3 minutes and 32 seconds

4x800-meter relay

  • Second place: Cade Butler, Caleb Gibson, Ethan Alliott, Cody Baker - 9 minutes and 24 seconds

High jump

  • Fifth place (jumpoff): Bryce Morris — 5 feet, 3inches

  • Seventh place: Troy Schons — 5 feet, 1 inch

Boys long jump

  • Second place: McCaffrey Billings — 17 feet, 7 inches

  • Fourth place: James Richards — 15 feet, 3.5 inches

Tongue River wraps regular season in Thermopolis

DAYTON — The Tongue River track and field team traveled to Thermopolis Friday to compete in their final regular season meet before regionals next weekend. 

“It was a great meet with schools we don’t always see and solid competition,” head coach Steve Hanson said. “... Huge day for the girls and their positive attitude is a major part of their success.

“It’s a great day to be an Eagle,” Hanson continued. “I think with regional track next week, the team is primed for a great showing.”

Hanson said the times and distances from the track and field athletes today showed they are peaking at the right time, and the head coach credits his assistants with the team’s success.

The Eagles and Lady Eagles will compete at Torrington in the 2A East regional meet next Friday.

Below are the results from the top-eight finishes of the Eagles and Lady Eagles in each event.

Girls 

100-meter dash 

  • First place: Addie Pendergast — 12.28 seconds 

  • Second place: Carleigh Reish — 12.76

  • Fifth place: Grace Sopko — 12.98

200-meter dash 

  • First place: Carleigh Reish — 26.39 seconds

  • Fifth place: Grace Sopko — 27.32 

800-meter run

  • First place: Addie Pendergast — 2:27.72 seconds

  • Seventh place: Izzy Carbert — 2:49.66

1,600-meter run 

  • Seventh place: Lizzie Heser — 6 minutes, 44.33 seconds

4x100-meter relay 

  • First place: Athletes names unavailable on results sheet — 52.79 seconds 

4x400-meter relay 

  • Second place: Athletes names unavailable on results sheet — 4 minutes, 19.16 seconds

300-meter hurdles

  • Seventh place: Jane Pendergast — 53.81 seconds 

High jump 

  • Third place: Carleigh Reish — 4 feet, 10 inches 

Triple jump 

  • Fourth place: Maddy Hill — 31 feet, 7.25 inches 

  • Sixth place: Katy Kalasinsky — 31-2

Long jump 

  • Second place: Carleigh Reish — 15 feet, 4.25 inches 

  • Eighth place: Izzy Carbert — 13-7

Discus 

  • First place: Sydnee Pitman — 94 feet, 9 inches

Shot put

  • Fifth place: Emma Scammon — 30 feet, 7 inches 

Boys 

100-meter dash 

  • Third place: Scott Arizona — 11.30 seconds

  • Fifth place: Greg Bolds — 11.43 

200-meter dash 

  • Fourth place: Garrett Ostler — 23.66 seconds 

  • Eighth place: Greg Bolds — 23.95

400-meter dash 

  • Second place: Garrett Ostler — 51.38 seconds 

800-meter run 

  • Fourth place: Al Spotted — 2 minutes, 12.04 seconds 

1,600-meter run 

  • Fifth place: Al Spotted — 4 minutes, 59.96 seconds 

  • Seventh place: Isaiah Cotes — 5:09.79

3,200-meter run 

  • First place: Wyatt Ostler — 10 minutes, 15 seconds 

  • Fifth place: Jason Baron — 11:15.43

4x100-meter relay 

  • Sixth place: Athletes names unavailable on results sheet — 46.91 seconds 

4x400-meter relay 

  • Second place: Athletes names unavailable on results sheet — 3 minutes, 43.29 seconds

300-meter hurdles 

  • Fifth place: Javin Walker — 44.64 seconds 

  • Eighth place: Caleb Kilbride — 46.5 

High jump 

  • Seventh place (tie): Caleb Kilbride — 5 feet, 8 inches 

Long jump 

  • Fourth place: Garrett Ostler — 18 feet, 3 inches 

Discus 

  • Second place: Jacob Knobloch — 131 feet, 5 inches 

Shot put

  • First place: Jacob Knobloch — 46 feet, 9 inches

Smith performs well at Bulldog Invite

CLEARMONT — Treylah Smith, the one and only competitor for the Arvada-Clearmont track team at the 2021 Bulldog Invite in Sundance, performed well in the final event before regionals.

Smith placed seventh in the 100 meter dash with a time of 15.70 seconds, according to Coach Tim Rowe. She also took 10th in the long jump with a jump of 12 feet and 4 inches.

Smith took 18th in discus with a throw of 60 feet and four inches.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers will compete in Torrington in the 1A East regional meet next Friday.

