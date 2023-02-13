Nordic Broncs compete in Cody
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Nordic skiers competed at Pahaska Ski Trails in Cody Saturday morning.
Saturday’s event featured a 10k race. Kayley Alicke took fifth place in the girls competition. SeanKyle Taylor led the boys team by placing 30th.
The Broncs take on the state meet Feb. 24-25 in Jackson.
Full results for Sheridan include:
- 30th place, SeanKyle Taylor
- 33rd place, Henry Phillips
- 35th place, Justin McDowell
- 37th place, Jacob Alicke
- 42nd place, Gabe Aasby
- 65th place, Ben Boulter
- Fifth place, Kayley Alicke
- 34th place, Brynn Kirol
- 41st place, Livea Martin-Davis
- 52nd place, Eliana Walton
Icedogs sweep Hawks
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey team lost a pair of home games over the weekend. The Hawks lost to Bozeman 5-3 Friday night, then was shut out 4-0 Saturday.
Sheridan trailed 2-0 to start Friday’s game, then tied the game with goals from Makhai Sparks and Teejay Torgrimson. Ryan McKenna evened the score once again late in the third period. A pair of Icedog power plays put the game out of reach.
On Saturday night, nothing went Sheridan’s way as they were outshot and put nothing on the scoreboard.
The Hawks play at Butte Feb 17-18.