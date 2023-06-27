Big Horn Polo Club plays first match of season
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted its Perk’s “Horspital” Cup Sunday afternoon.
Century 21 edged Big Horn Beverage 8-7. The Most Valuable Player was Kim Warren of Century 21 and the Best Playing Ponie was “Indra” played by Orrin Connell on Big Horn Beverage.
The club will host the Powder Horn Cup Sunday, July 2 at 1 p.m. then host the BGM Productions Cup at 3 p.m.
Troopers complete games in Omaha
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team was defeated Saturday, losing 6-3 to Gretna, Nebraska. The Troopers finished 1-3 in the College World Series Blue Jay Classic in Omaha. Sheridan hosts Jackson in a doubleheader Wednesday at 5 and 7 p.m.
Speedway hosts weekly races
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Speedway hosted auto races Sunday evening.
Jim Garretson won the first feature of the night in the sport compact race. Jeff Kittle won the 15-lap modular four race. Jeremy Castro was victorious in the street stock race. Justin Will earned first in the Midwest modulars. Alan Farley won the 20-lap modified race.
The speedway hosts their next series of races July 9 starting at 5 p.m.