05-22-23 shs soccer vs. kelly walshweb.jpg
Buy Now

Senior Bronc Colson Coon battles against Kelly Walsh defenders in the third-place game against Kelly Walsh High School in Rock Springs Saturday. Sheridan won 2-1, and Coon scored a goal and an assist.

 Courtesy photo | Tyler Johnson

Broncs win third-place game

 SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team defeated Kelly Walsh 2-1 Saturday at Rock Springs to claim a third-place finish in 4A. 

Recommended for you