Broncs win third-place game
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team defeated Kelly Walsh 2-1 Saturday at Rock Springs to claim a third-place finish in 4A.
Colson Coon scored the Broncs’ first goal off a Connor Bateson corner kick. Brennan Bolton scored the game-winner off a cross pass from Coon. Kelly Walsh was undefeated heading into the state tournament but fell to eventual state champions, Thunder Basin.
Lady Broncs fall in consolation game
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team reached the consolation final game but fell 3-0 to Laramie Saturday in Rock Springs. The Lady Broncs reached the consolation final by defeating Riverton 1-0 Friday afternoon. Sheridan finished in sixth place in 4A.
Olson a stand out in Casper rodeo
SHERIDAN — The High School rodeo athletes competed in Casper Friday and Saturday.
Abagail Olson of Sheridan took first place in barrel racing and pole bending Friday. Olson also won barrel racing Saturday. Nicholas Albrecht from Sheridan earned 10 points in team roping for a second-place finish.
The rodeo competition continues in Sheridan May 27.