Sheridan tennis closes state tournament
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis team’s fall season ended Saturday at the state tournament in Gillette.
Thursday and Friday, Cael Hamrick and Jake Woodrow had worked their way to a championship match set for Saturday, the lone state title chance for any Broncs. There, Hamrick and Woodrow lost to a Kelly Walsh duo in two sets (4-6, 7-5).
Sheridan volleyball falls to Kelly Walsh, Evanston in Casper
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs competed in their second day of the Casper Invitational Saturday, dropping both matches.
They began the day with Kelly Walsh, losing in two sets (10-25, 13-25). Later in the afternoon, they fell in a two-set match to Evanston (26-28, 15-25).
Sheridan returns to action on its home court at 6 p.m. Thursday against Green River.
Sheridan swim hosts Sheridan Invitational
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs swim team hosted the Sheridan Invitational Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School. They placed third out of six schools with an overall score of 359.5. Laramie won the invitational with 586 points.
The Lady Broncs did not win any races, but they claimed second in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Olivia Dannhaus was the runner-up in the 100-meter breaststroke. Maggie Moseley finished second in 1-meter diving.
Sheridan stays home for its next meet, hosting Campbell County and Thunder Basin at 4 p.m. Friday.
Big Horn volleyball wins two, loses one in Casper
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams competed in the second day of the Casper Invitational Saturday, winning two of their three matches.
They took down Rawlins in two sets (25-19, 25-17) to start the day before sneaking past Riverton in two sets (25-21, 25-21).
In their third match, the Lady Rams lost to Campbell County in two sets (25-21, 25-23).
Big Horn returns to the court at noon Friday with an away game at Kaycee.
Tongue River volleyball falls to Sundance
DAYTON — Tongue River lost a conference road game to Sundance 3-1 (25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15) Saturday.
The Lady Eagles dropped the first two sets by identical 25-16 scores before winning the third set 25-21. They lost the fourth 25-15.
Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Lovell.
Arvada-Clearmont volleyball falls to Rock River
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers lost an away game in three sets (25-13, 25-19, 25-17) to Rock River Saturday.
Their next game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Upton.
Sheridan College hosts Pat Hamilton Memorial rodeo
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Generals hosted the Pat Hamilton Memorial, their home rodeo, Friday through Sunday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Their men’s team finished second behind the University of Wyoming while their women’s team did not place.
Bronc rider Kain Stroh won the long round, took second in the short round and won in average. Bronc rider Cody Weeks ranked third in the long round, short round and average. Bull rider Wyatt Phelps finished third in the long round and average. Bull rider Daniel Rasmussen was fifth in the long round and average.
Calf roper Corbin Fisher placed 10th in the long round, won the short round and split the average win.
The Generals have two rodeos left in their fall season. They head to Riverton next weekend.
Sheridan Hawks lose to Butte Cobras
SHERIDAN — A night after earning their first win of the season in overtime, the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks lost to the Butte Cobras 5-3 Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
Butte tallied three goals before the Hawks finally put themselves on the scoreboard in the middle of the second period.
Sheridan trailed 4-3 heading into the third, but the Cobras added an insurance goal while holding the Hawks scoreless to clinch a 5-3 win and a weekend series split.
All three of Sheridan’s goals came on the power play.
The Hawks travel to Great Falls, Montana, for two games against the Great Falls Americans next weekend. Saturday’s contest is set for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.