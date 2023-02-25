Grapplers battle in championships
SHERIDAN — Sheridan and Tongue River high school wrestling teams competed at the 4A and 2A State Championship Tournaments in Casper Friday.
Taylor Skillman competed for Tongue River as the first-ever Lady Eagle wrestler to wrestle in a state tournament. She lost to Evanston's Leah Larkin and Laramie's Kimmie Ledford in the 125-pound weight class.
Sheridan had 10 Lady Broncs compete at the state tournament. Results are as follows:
• 100 pounds, Allyson Bauer won the first round, lost in the quarterfinals, beat out her opponent in the first consolation round and lost to Central's Ellyse Rimmasch in the final consolation round.
• 115 pounds, Emma VanTuyl lost both matches.
• 125 pounds, Ty Harrald lost both matches.
• 135 pounds, Paityn Covolo lost in the third-place match against Kelly Walsh's Alyse Richardson by fall for a fourth-place finish.
• 140 pounds, Trinity Peterson finished sixth after losing to Niobrara County's Jazmin Ladwig by fall.
• 145-pound Syaylyn Bell won two and lost two matches during the tournament.
• 155-pound Eva Anderson won two and lost two matches during the tournament.
• 170-pound Bridgette Price placed fourth after losing to Star Valley's Shaely Kunz by fall.
• 190-pound Kylah Pleines placed fifth after winning by decision over Kemmerer's Nadia Runnion.
• 235-pound Becca Oetken earned a state championship title, winning by fall over Pinedale's Katyana Dexter.
The Lady Broncs finished in third place as a team.
The Tongue River boys team sits in 15th place after day two of the three-day tournament.
All Eagles are out of title contention, with 138-pound Aidan Collingwood falling to Lovell's Will Spann in the semifinal match; and 160-pound AJ Moline lost by injury default to Greybull/Riverside's Jake Schlattmann in the semifinal match.
Sheridan boys sit in first place after day two of the three-day tournament.
Still in contention for state titles are 120-pound Kolten Powers, 126-pound Landon Wood, 132-pound Keegan Rager, 138-pound Dylan Goss, 152-pound Dane Steel 160-pound Kelten Crow, 170-pound Terran Grooms and 182-pound Colson Coon.
The teams continue into the final day of the tournament Saturday morning.
Runners compete at Sheridan Invitational
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County indoor track and field teams competed at the Sheridan Invitational hosted in Gillette Friday.
Sheridan boys finished first as a team, with Big Horn finishing in 10th place. Sheridan girls finished third, with Big Horn coming in eighth.
Sheridan's Addie Pendergast won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.75 seconds.
Sheridan's Lilly Charest finished first in girls pole vault with a jump of 10 feet.
Sheridan's Landrum Wiley finished first in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 45.38 seconds. Aidan Moran finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 15.36 seconds. Aiden O'Leary finished first in the 55-meter hurdles with an 8.03 second finish.
Nordic skiers compete in state championship
SHERIDAN — For its first-ever state championship as Broncs, the Sheridan High School girls and boys Nordic ski teams competed in Jackson Hole in the first of a two-day championship tournament.
Sheridan's Kayley Alicke finished 13th in the girls classic division, followed by Reginal SaizMico in 27th, Brynn Kirol in 40th, Livea Martin-Davis in 43rd, and Eliana Walton in 63rd.
Sheridan's Jacob Alicke finished 26th in the boys classic division, followed by SeanKyle Taylor in 42nd, Henry Phillips in 45th, Gabe Aasby in 47th, Justin McDowell in 52nd and Ben Boulter in 62nd.
The teams return Saturday for the second day of championships in Jackson.
Hockey competes at state
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Under-18 Hawks boys hockey team intended to play Rock Springs in the B State Championships Friday, but only one player showed up for the game from Rock Springs, so Sheridan took the win.
The Hawks will continue action Saturday.
Hawks host Yellowstone
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hosted Yellowstone Quake Friday for game one of two in Sheridan this weekend.
The Hawks beat the guests 4-1, with goals by Caleb Murray (Makhai Sparks), Sparks, Ryan McKenna (Wyatt Noble) and Teejay Torgrimson.
The Hawks host the Quake again starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.